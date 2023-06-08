The 5 top stocks bought by the world’s leading investors in Q1

This report is based on data from IEX Cloud and a classification of the world’s leading investors by Dataroma, filtered by Opto’s research based on the biggest hedge funds with a minimum of $2.5bn in assets under management (AUM) as of Q1 2023. Thematic classification of stocks is also based on Opto’s proprietary research.

The chart below illustrates the transaction volume of the top five stocks bought, sold and held by some of the world’s leading hedge funds during Q1 2023. These stocks are Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META) and Intuit (INTU).

The graph below follows the share price movement of the five stocks from the beginning of Q1 till 8 June.

Which investors traded these stocks?

Stock Investor Fund AUM Shares Bought Portfolio Change Alphabet Bill Ackman Pershing Square Capital Management $10.2bn 10,254,770 10.43% Alphabet Daniel Loeb Third Point $6.1bn 4,750,000 8.06% Alphabet Chase Coleman Tiger Global Management $11bn 4,636,774 4.37% Intuit Valley Forge Capital Management $2.64bn 246,810 4.17% Meta John Armitage Egerton Capital $9.27bn 1,755,537 4.02% Amazon Polen Capital Management $37.9bn 9,734,356 2.65% Microsoft AKO Capital $6.57bn 486,111 2.13% Intuit Chase Coleman Tiger Global Management $11bn 447,032 1.81% Microsoft Chase Coleman Tiger Global Management $11bn 674,257 1.77% Amazon Chase Coleman Tiger Global Management $11bn 1,094,790 1.03% Meta Viking Global Investors $21.2bn 842,184 0.84% Amazon Dodge & Cox $88bn 1,936,700 0.23%

Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management (AUM: $10.2bn) invested approximately $1.6bn in Alphabet, adding 8.21% of Class C shares and 2.22% of Class A shares to his portfolio.

Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway (AUM: $325.1bn) reduced his holding in Amazon by 1.08%, or 115,000 shares, but still remains the second-largest shareholder in Amazon. As of March-end he owns 10,551,000 shares worth $1.9bn.

Daniel Loeb of Third Point (AUM: $6.1bn) bought 4,750,000 Alphabet shares, adding 8.06% to his portfolio.

Are you finding this content insightful? Leave us some feedback here.

Overarching trends: Cloud and AI

Company Key Theme Growth Levers Alphabet Cloud Computing Advertising (Google), Artificial Intelligence (Bard) Amazon Ecommerce Cloud Computing (AWS), Online Retail, Advertising Microsoft Cloud Computing Intelligent Cloud (Azure, Bing), Productivity Software, Gaming Meta Social Media Advertising (Facebook, Instagram), AR-VR Intuit SaaS Financial management software (QuickBooks, TurboTax)

The first four of these are big tech companies, ranking among the world’s top 10 largest companies by market capitalisation, according to Statista. Whilst each of these five operate within different niches under the broader technology industry, two overarching common themes they all share are increasing activity and investment in Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI). They are pursuing these both as separate business activities and as a combination, integrating AI to supercharge their Cloud offerings.

Cloud: Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the largest cloud computing provider in the world, with a market share of around 32%. Meanwhile, Microsoft's cloud platform, Azure, is the second-largest cloud computing provider with a market share of about 20%.

AI: Meta has been working on several AI-powered products, such as Portal and Oculus, which use computer vision and machine learning algorithms to enhance user experiences. Meanwhile, Alphabet is a legacy leader in AI research and development, the most significant project being its new AI-powered Google search assistant, Bard.

What do these 5 companies have in common?

Combined SWOT analysis

The chart below highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that these five companies share.

Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats Strong brand and customer base Dependence on ad revenue Grow their cloud computing businesses Higher competition Extensive product portfolios & legacy innovators Exposure to regulation Can relatively easily expand into new markets Ever-changing regulatory environment Strong financials More antitrust scrutiny R&D new AI-powered products and services Technological disruption Extensive data collection capabilities Privacy concerns Acquisitions & market consolidation Economic downturn

Strengths

These businesses have significant data collection tools that they may utilise to create new goods and services and target advertisements more precisely. For instance, Amazon leverages information gathered from their online store to create popular products like the Echo smart speakers and use algorithms to tailor customer ads based on their search and purchase histories.

Weaknesses

They are all exposed to stringent regulation and are potential targets for antitrust scrutiny, which could restrict their ability to grow. Microsoft, for instance, has been caught up in an ongoing regulatory battle with the US Federal Trade Commission since 2022 over its Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Opportunities

These companies can expand into new markets by developing new products and services or making acquisitions. For instance, Microsoft recently bolstered its existing cloud and search offering by integrating AI tool ChatGPT into its Bing and Azure platforms. In January 2023, Microsoft pledged to invest $10b in ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

Threats

They each face the threats of increased competition, changes in government regulation, technological disruption and economic downturn. Trello, for example, is a smaller company that has captured a significant market share by offering a more accessible and user-friendly platform than Microsoft's project management tool Microsoft Planner. Its success prompted Microsoft to create a similar tool, Microsoft Lists, incorporating Trello's successful features.

Common fundamentals

Four of the five are trading below SimplyWallSt’s estimates of fair value. Alphabet and Meta are trading significantly lower, by 19% to 22.5%, respectively, while Amazon and Intuit are 6% and 7.9% lower, respectively.

Earnings are all forecast to grow, within the range of 12.9% (Alphabet) to 36.7% (Amazon) per year.

Revenue is expected to grow for each, within the range of 9% (Alphabet, Meta) to 11.5% (Intuit) per year.

Return on Equity is forecast to grow between 14.2% (Amazon) and 33.2% (Microsoft) in 3 years.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.