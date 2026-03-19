Microsoft Talks Tough

Microsoft [MSFT] is considering legal action against Amazon [AMZN] and OpenAI over a $50bn deal involving OpenAI’s new commercial product, Frontier. The dispute centers on whether Amazon Web Services can offer Frontier without breaching Microsoft’s exclusive Azure cloud agreement. “We will sue them if they breach it,” said a Microsoft source quoted by the Financial Times. “If Amazon and OpenAI want to take a bet on the creativity of their contractual lawyers, I would back us, not them.”

Chip Market Continued to Soar in 2025

The global semiconductor market exceeded $830bn in 2025, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) demand, marking a second consecutive year of over 20% growth, according to figures from Omdia seen by Seeking Alpha. All major application segments expanded, with DRAM revenue tripling in two years to over $150bn. Nvidia [NVDA] led with $150.3bn in revenue (+54%), followed by Samsung [SSNLF] at $85.8bn (+14.2%), SK Hynix [HXSCL] at $67.2bn (+42%) and Micron [MU] at $45.6bn (+56.3%).

Samsung Doubles Down on Next-Gen Chips

Samsung plans to invest over ₩110trn in 2026 on chip capacity and R&D, a 22% increase aimed at reclaiming the lead in AI semiconductors from SK Hynix. The company will prioritize next-generation AI chips, high-bandwidth memory and advanced foundry processes. The total spend surpasses Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s [TSM] $50bn capex, Bloomberg reported.

Crypto: Where Next?

The cryptocurrency market in 2026 could see a blend of maturation and volatility as the space continues to evolve from speculative playground to mainstream financial infrastructure. Ethereum, Solana and other smart contract blockchains are expanding use cases in DeFi, NFTs and payments, while stablecoins like Tether and institutional products such as ETFs are making crypto more accessible to traditional investors. OPTO breaks down what to expect going forward.

Apple Supplier Advances China Uncoupling

Murata Manufacturing [MRAAF], a major Apple [AAPL] supplier, is working to decouple its rare earths supply chain from China over the next three years. The move comes as China has increasingly weaponized critical mineral exports as geopolitical leverage, restricting supplies to Japan and the US. Meanwhile, Murata faces a longer-term competitive threat from Chinese rivals closing the technology gap.

Europe’s Gas Woes

European natural gas prices have surged roughly 25% over the past month, with benchmark Dutch TTF futures reaching their highest levels in over three years amid escalating geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions from Norwegian facilities. While ample storage levels and weaker industrial demand are limiting the risk of a prolonged price spike, Europe’s ongoing dependence on LNG imports keeps it vulnerable to global competition and external shocks.

Are SpaceX’s Orbital Data Centers “Peak Insanity”?

In February, Elon Musk’s SpaceX asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to launch 1 million solar‑powered satellites, engineered as orbital data centers to support the development of AI. Opponents call the plan science fiction, pointing to the potential costs and technical challenges; proponents underline SpaceX’s unmatched launch record. OPTO takes a closer look.

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