BILI Stock: Can Bilibili Break Out of Its Gen Z Niche?

Today: a stock that might not be on your radar, but which certainly merits a closer look.

Bilibili [BILI] is one of China’s most distinctive digital media platforms, blending video streaming, gaming, live broadcasting and social networking. Its core appeal is simple – it has achieved the dream of most digital media platforms, namely, growing and sustaining a sticky Gen Z community.

Launched in 2010 – and named after a character in the anime ‘A Certain Scientific Railgun’ – it was originally built around anime, comics and games (ACG) culture. Since then, the company has evolved into a broader entertainment and community platform aimed primarily at younger Chinese consumers.

Commonly described as a hybrid of Alphabet’s [GOOGL] YouTube, Twitch and Reddit [RDDT], Bilibili allows users to upload long- and short-form video content while also participating in livestreams, discussions and interactive features. Its strong community culture is reinforced by features such as “bullet comments”, where live user reactions scroll directly across videos in real time.

Alongside advertising and premium memberships, mobile gaming remains an important revenue driver, though the company has increasingly focused on higher-margin advertising and e-commerce opportunities.

As China’s digital economy matures, investors increasingly see Bilibili as both a media platform and a long-term play on evolving consumer behaviour among younger audiences.

Bilibili debuted on the Nasdaq in 2018. This was followed by a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2021.

Since then, BILI stock has traded rather flat, barring a massive spike during the Covid-19 pandemic, as might have been expected. It is up less than 1% over the last 12 months.

BILI chart by TradingView

Nevertheless, analyst opinion on the stock is fairly rosy. Of 31 evaluations compiled by Yahoo Finance in May, six are a ‘strong buy’, 24 a ‘buy’ and 1 a ‘hold’.

Earnings reflect 30% advertising growth

Bilibili reported Q1 earnings on May 19.

Revenue rose 7% year-on-year to RMB7.5bn. Growth was increasingly driven by advertising, which jumped 30%, reflecting stronger monetisation of user engagement across the platform.

Profitability also improved meaningfully. Gross profit rose 9% to RMB2.8bn, with margins expanding to 37.1%. Operating profit increased more than tenfold y/y, while adjusted net profit climbed 62%, lifting the margin to 7.8%.

Underlying this was continued strength in user activity. Daily active users rose 8% to 115 million, while monthly active users reached 376 million. Engagement deepened further, with average daily usage time up 19% to 119 minutes – a key indicator of platform stickiness.

Management highlighted growing momentum in artificial intelligence (AI) integration across content understanding, distribution and creation. These tools are, the firm says, improving recommendation quality, boosting creator productivity and supporting higher ad efficiency. At the same time, the company is expanding its gaming pipeline, including early-stage testing of new titles such as NCard and Lumi Master, alongside established IP-driven franchises.

Looking ahead, Bilibili expects AI-related capex to increase by around RMB1bn, while targeting a long-term gross margin of 45% and operating margins of 15-20%, indicative of a push towards higher-quality earnings rather than pure user growth.

These fairly robust results failed to wow investors, however. BILI stock continued on its downward trajectory, and is now at its lowest point since the year began.

Comparing platforms: Bilibili vs Kuaishou vs YouTube

Let’s line Bilibili up alongside two other video platforms – one from its own ecosystem, and one from another league entirely.

Relative to Chinese social media app Kuaishou, operated by holding company Kuaishou Technology [KSHTY], Bilibili occupies a more niche, community-driven position. Both platforms compete in short-form video, livestreaming and advertising monetisation, but Kuaishou operates at a far larger, more mass-market scale, with deeper penetration into lower-tier cities and a stronger focus on social commerce. Bilibili, by contrast, is structurally more specialised: its user base is younger, more urban, and anchored in ACG and interest-based fandoms, which drives higher engagement per user but limits overall breadth. From an investment perspective, Kuaishou offers scale and commerce optionality, while Bilibili offers intensity of engagement and a more defensible cultural niche.

It is far from an apples-to-apples comparison, but both Bilibili and YouTube are structurally similar as global user-generated content (UGC) video hubs. Both rely heavily on creator content, recommendation algorithms and advertising monetisation. YouTube is far more mature and profitable, making it a useful “end-state” benchmark for what a scaled video platform can look like.

YouTube benefits from global scale, dominant market share and highly optimised ad infrastructure, translating into structurally superior margins. Bilibili, while far smaller and still investing heavily in growth and gaming adjacency, could be viewed as a “developing market version” of a premium UGC platform.

Conclusion: The investment case for BILI stock

At bottom, the investment case for Bilibili hinges on a simple question: can a highly engaged Gen Z entertainment ecosystem translate into sustained, high-quality earnings?

On the bull side, the platform is beginning to show clearer monetisation leverage. Advertising is accelerating, margins are expanding and user engagement remains exceptionally strong, with users spending close to two hours per day on the platform. The integration of AI into recommendation, content creation and distribution could further improve ad targeting and creator productivity, reinforcing a virtuous cycle of higher engagement and monetisation. Gaming also provides an underappreciated optionality layer, offering revenue diversification beyond advertising alone. If management can execute towards its medium-term margin targets, Bilibili may start to resemble a more mature, higher-quality digital media business rather than a structurally loss-making growth platform.

The bear case, however, is rooted in scale and durability. Bilibili remains a niche player in a crowded Chinese attention economy, where larger peers can outspend and out-distribute it. Its ACG- and Gen Z-focused identity drives deep engagement, but inherently limits mass-market reach and advertising breadth. At the same time, heavy ongoing investment in AI and content infrastructure may delay consistent profitability. In short, Bilibili is evolving into a more efficient platform, but is still in transition between a cultural phenomenon and a fully scaled monetised media business.

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