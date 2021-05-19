E TF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan joins Debbie Fuhr and Dan Barnes in this week’s episode of ETF TV, following the launch of two new exchange-traded products from the crypto-focused investment firm.

The Bitwise Crypto Innovators ETF [BITQ], which launched last week, is the first pure-play crypto ETF in the US. It holds crypto-focused equities, which Matt describes as “the picks and shovels” of the crypto market, rather than providing direct exposure to any crypto assets. The product is primarily aimed at financial advisors with an interest in crypto or in disruptive innovation more generally.

Weighing in on the SEC’s delay in permitting a pure-play Bitcoin (or other cryptocurrency) ETF to enter the US market, Matt suggests investors could expect one either this year or sometime next year.

More widely, ESG and thematic exchange-traded products continued to prove popular amongst this week’s new listings, as did cross listings.

To find out more about Bitwise’s crypto exchange-traded product offering, including a Swiss ETP that provides generalised exposure to cryptocurrencies directly, watch the full episode below.

