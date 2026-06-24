LCID Stock vs RIVN Stock: Which EV Challenger is Pulling Ahead?

On paper, Lucid [LCID] and Rivian [RIVN] have a lot in common.

Both are California-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers founded in the late 2000s. Both debuted on public markets in 2021 with high hopes (and high share prices), with some investors pegging them as the “next Tesla [TSLA]”. Both have struggled to scale, relying on funding from strategic investors rather than consistent profitability to keep the wheels turning. And, with the Trump administration’s elimination of incentives for EV buyers, both are releasing more affordable models to appeal to an increasingly cash-strapped domestic market.

Looking to the future, however, the roads begin to diverge. Much like Tesla’s highly publicized pivot to humanoid robots, both companies are focusing on new strategic verticals that may offer more room for growth than the struggling luxury US EV market. Let’s take a closer look at the road ahead for these EV challengers.

Is Rivian really the “anti-Tesla”?

The firm is clearly positioning itself as an alternative EV brand for consumers who aren’t keen on Elon Musk’s market-leading models. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe tied low EV demand to a “lack of choice”, claiming that “the market is very clearly needing to have something else that is a highly compelling choice that is intentionally not a Tesla.”

Rivian is targeting Tesla-style mainstream success with its most recent model, the R2 SUV. Released in mid-June, the vehicle has a price tag of $58,000, with a more affordable version slated for release next year. Previous R1S and R1T models targeted the higher end of the market, with a prices near $100,000.

Rivian’s partnership with Uber [UBER] is at the core of its robotaxi ambitions. In March, the two firms announced the planned launch of 50,000 R2 robotaxis by 2030, with Uber pledging $1.25bn in investment to help the startup reach its production targets.

The EV maker is also looking to serve as a key humanoid robot manufacturer, though it is taking a different approach than its larger peer.

In 2025, Scaringe launched Mind Robotics, which has reportedly raised more than $1bn. Scaringe plans to keep the two companies separate. However, Rivian is a large minority shareholder and will be the startup’s first customer – plus, Mind is using Rivian data to train its artificial intelligence models. Mind’s first models, intended for manufacturing work, could be launched within a year.

Reported at the beginning of May, Q1 2026 earnings were largely positive, with a loss per share of $0.55 beating analyst expectations of a $0.60 loss. Revenue topped estimates slightly at $1.38bn versus the $1.37bn consensus, representing year-on-year growth of 11.4%. Deliveries rose 20% to 10,365 in Q1, while production slowed to 10,236, down 20% y/y.

Rivian is not yet in the clear, with automotive gross profit falling to a loss of $62m in Q1 2026 compared to a $92m profit in the year-ago quarter, largely due to lower production volumes and reduced regulatory credit contribution. On 16 June, Rivian laid off hundreds of workers – approximately 2% of the total, mostly in its service and customer organisation. This represents the latest in a wave of layoffs reportedly aimed at helping the company scale efficiently.

Lucid’s robotaxi dreams

Lucid has also teased more affordable midsized models, though a launch is still pending. Instead, the focus for the EV maker in recent months has been a fresh inflow of investment from key partners, as well as a strategic restructuring driven by new management.

In the wake of Silvio Napoli’s appointment as CEO in April, the company is undergoing significant cost-cutting measures, which it projects will save $158m annually. Just a few days after Rivian announced it was cutting headcount, Lucid announced its intention to reduce its US workforce by 18%. The COO role will also be eliminated, with current COO Marc Winterhoff leaving the company.

Also in April, Lucid announced that an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was set to purchase $550m of convertible preferred stock, while Uber is scaling up its total investment in the company to $500m, with plans to support a fleet of at least 35,000 Lucid-manufactured robotaxis, plus a possible additional commitment of $200m. Alongside autonomous vehicle firm Nuro, Uber and Lucid are planning to launch a fleet of Lucid Gravity robotaxis later in 2026 in the San Francisco Bay area. In June, they announced that Houston would be the venture’s second market, with rollout scheduled for mid-2027.

Reporting Q1 2026 earnings on 5 May, Lucid marked a production increase of 149% y/y to 5,500 vehicles, and delivered 3,093 vehicles, largely in line with the year-ago quarter. Loss per share widened to $3.46, however, compared to estimates of a $2.72 loss, and revenue of $282.47m fell well short of expectations, though it topped Q1 2025 revenue by approximately 20%.

Race to the bottom?

Both LCID and RIVN stocks have fallen sharply from their heady IPO highs, reflecting investor disillusionment with their long and winding roads to profitability.

Lucid went public via a SPAC merger in July 2021. Shares opened at $25.24. Prices rose sharply to over $500 by the end of the year, and then began a long and painful nosedive. They have spent most of the year to date in the single digits, with LCID stock trading at $5.19 as of the 23 June close. The stock is down 76.30% in the past 12 months, and 50.9% in the year to date.

LCID stock chart by TradingView

Rivian debuted at a share price of $78 in November 2021, selling 153m shares to raise nearly $12bn. Shares began an almost immediate slide, however, dipping to the mid-teens by 2023, where they have largely remained since. As of the 23 June close, RIVN shares were trading at $14.89, down 80.91% from the IPO price but up 9.73% in the past 12 months.

RIVN stock chart by TradingView

Startup troubles

As two startups struggling to reach profitability, Lucid and Rivian both exhibit fundamentals that could spook investors who aren’t in it for the long haul. Fortunately, their first-to-market peer, Tesla, offers a helpful preview of what a fully profitable, scaled US-based EV startup could look like.

In its Q1 2026 earnings report, released in April, Tesla recorded an EPS of $0.41 and revenue of $22.39bn – compared to expectations of $0.37 and $22.64bn, respectively. The company delivered 358,023 vehicles in the quarter, up roughly 6% from Q1 2025, and confirmed plans to make its Model Y SUVs and Model 3 sedans more affordable. Musk’s automaker has struggled to keep up with Chinese EV makers, such as BYD [BYDDF], which offer higher-tech, lower-cost models and have begun to expand beyond their crowded domestic market.

Here is how the stocks compare in terms of fundamentals.

LCID RIVN TSLA Market Cap $2.03bn $20bn $1.43tn P/S Ratio 1.18 3.27 13.77 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 46.22% 31.18% 8.15% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 114.08% 64.48% 15.58%

Source: Yahoo Finance

LCID stock: The investment case

Lucid continues to produce a coveted line of luxury EVs, and its restructuring under CEO Napoli could help it achieve a healthy balance sheet in the medium term. Financing from the PIF could help it make the push towards its next product launch, and the Uber robotaxi partnership gives it access to demand unaffected by underwhelming consumer adoption.

With the launch of its mainstream models still pending, Lucid may have to lean heavily on its robotaxi ventures in the near term. During its latest investor day – held in March, the first in nearly five years – the company said it planned to be cash-flow positive by 2030. Investors could be forgiven for writing that off as wishful thinking: the company recorded a loss of $2.7bn in 2025, with negative free cash flow growing 31% y/y to $3.8bn.

Of the 12 analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance in June, one rated LCID stock a ‘buy’, eight rated it a ‘hold’, one rated it an ‘underperform’ and two rated it a ‘sell’.

RIVN stock: The investment case

Rivian’s hopes are riding on the release of the R2 SUV. Though the company claims demand is high, concerns have emerged over higher-than-expected lease costs, as well as the slower rollout of the R2’s most affordable versions. With the cancellation of Biden-era incentives and fuel-economy rules, Rivian is launching a new EV line at a time when it is harder than ever to develop and sell profitable EVs, with several automakers having cancelled or postponed their own electric models. It is closer to achieving profitability than many of its smaller EV peers, and its multiple business verticals could help it maintain strong performance once it is safely in the green.

Of the 26 analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance in June, four rate RIVN stock a ‘strong buy’, eight a ‘buy’, nine a ‘hold’, one an ‘underperform’ and one a ‘sell’.

Conclusion

The quintessential EV challengers Lucid and Rivian face a rocky road ahead, with a tepid domestic market, the withdrawal of Biden-era EV incentives and a high rate of cash burn weighing on share prices. In the medium term, more affordable models could help reinvigorate demand, and robotaxi partnerships have helped carve out a demand pipeline independent from the consumer market. However, whether either of the two firms can follow Tesla’s path to wide-scale commercial success – or blaze their own – remains to be seen.

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