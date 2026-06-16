Does the Roku deal make sense for Fox?

Fox Corporation [FOX] has agreed to acquire Roku [ROKU], one of the largest streaming distribution platforms in the US, in a $22bn cash-and-stock deal. The offer values Roku at $160 per share – its highest price since the pandemic – and would create the third-largest US TV player by viewing share, according to the companies. However, Martin Peers, writing for The Information, said the streaming ad market is small and crowded, and Fox is “likely overpaying” for Roku. Investors seem to agree: FOX stock dropped 15% on the news.

Qualcomm doubles down on agentic AI hardware

The chipmaker [QCOM] is developing more than 40 artificial intelligence-focused (AI) device designs, according to CEO Cristiano Amon, as the company positions itself for a new generation of AI “agents” across consumer electronics. Amon told CNBC’s The Tech Download podcast that the industry is entering a period of broad experimentation with new form factors, including smart glasses and other compact AI-powered devices.

STMicro jumps on the convertible bond bandwagon

STMicroelectronics [STM] is seeking to raise $1.5bn through a two-tranche convertible bond offering, capitalising on the fact its share price has nearly tripled this year amid strong demand for AI and data-centre semiconductors, Bloomberg reported. The proceeds will partly fund the early redemption of $750m in zero-coupon notes due in 2027, with the remainder earmarked for general corporate purposes. Shares slipped around 3% in Paris following the announcement.

Is Clear Secure at risk of AI obsolescence?

Clear Secure [YOU] is an identity solutions company that enables seamless security check-ins for paid subscribers across 60 airports in the US. With the outlook on software companies turning increasingly bearish due to concerns about AI advancing coding capabilities, Clear Secure’s business model is in question, despite it not being a pure-play software business, as Aureon recently outlined.

Biotechs’ dual strategy: IPO or buy-out

Investment bankers at JPMorgan Chase [JPM] told CNBC that the biotech IPO market is showing signs of recovery, but investor appetite remains focused on only the highest-quality companies. Rather than pursuing standalone listings, many biotech firms are adopting dual-track strategies, preparing for IPOs while simultaneously engaging potential acquirers. A growing number of promising biotechs are thus being acquired by large pharmaceutical groups before reaching public markets.

Burry boosts Fiserv despite CEO exit

Investor Michael Burry said the abrupt departure of Fiserv [FISV] CEO Mike Lyons represents a “thesis violation” that warrants reassessment rather than an automatic sale, after the stock fell 11% following news that Lyons would become CEO of Truist Financial [TFC]. Burry argued that several factors still support the investment case, including Fiserv’s leadership position in fintech, and its large merchant and enterprise customer base, Seeking Alpha reported.

Three nuclear stocks that could ride the AI power crunch

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 40% of the electricity used by data centres in the US is currently sourced from natural gas, followed by renewables with a 24% share. Nuclear power is third, accounting for approximately 20%. Today, Aureon unpacks three uranium stocks that could be set to benefit from AI’s surging power demand: Centrus Energy [LEU], NuScale Power [SMR] and Oklo [OKLO].

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