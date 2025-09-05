Is the Storm Over for Google? Not Quite

Alphabet [GOOGL] stock is surging after it beat an antitrust case that could have resulted in the spinoff of its market-leading Chrome browser, with the court citing generative artificial intelligence (AI) as a threat to the company’s search dominance. However, Alphabet must share certain data with “qualified competitors”, and the US Department of Justice has indicated it will continue to pursue a potential breakup. In a separate federal court ruling on Wednesday, Google was fined $425m for collecting data from millions of users that had switched off a tracking feature on their accounts.

Chinese Firms Still Want Nvidia Chips

While Beijing has strongly discouraged domestic firms from using US chips, Alibaba [BABA], ByteDance and other Chinese tech companies remain keen on procuring Nvidia’s [NVDA] advanced H20 models, Reutersreported on Thursday, as well as the next-gen B30A, which is expected to cost twice as much and be six times more powerful than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Trump administration seems intent on restricting China’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity, revoking Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s [TSM] authorization to ship US chipmaking tools to China on Tuesday.

Anthropic Hits $170bn

Raising $13bn in a venture funding round led by Iconiq Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Fidelity, the San Francisco-based maker of the Claude chatbot said investor interest “reinforce[d] its position as the leading intelligence platform for enterprises, developers and power users”. The round also included participation from the Qatar Investment Authority, despite CEO Dario Amodei previously resisting raising money from the Middle East. The company was previously valued at $60bn in March, with its rising valuation a sign it could take on larger rivals such as OpenAI.

Can DOCU Reverse Its Revenue Decline?

DocuSign [DOCU] is a San Francisco-based software company whose products are used to manage electronic signatures. DOCU stock was one of the pandemic darlings that benefited from the shift to remote working, alongside the likes of Dropbox [DBX] and Zoom [ZM]. With DocuSign’s Q2 2026 earnings being reported after the bell on September 4, we take a look at the company’s recent financial performance, why DOCU stock has been in a downward trend over the past few months and how it is aiming to fuel future growth.

BMW Debuts ‘Superbrain’ EV

Ahead of Friday’s Munich motor show, the German legacy carmaker [BAMXF] is set to debut its iX3 model, the first in a series of “software-defined” vehicles that replace hardware with a centralized computer system. BMW has spent more than €10bn developing software to help its vehicles compete with those of Tesla [TSLA] and Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. If successful, the automaker plans to roll out an additional 40 models and model updates in the coming two years.

Broadcom and OpenAI Take on Nvidia

Extending a red-hot rally that has added $730bn to its market value since April, Broadcom [AVGO] stock popped in extended trading after beating earning expectations for Q3. It also provided guidance of $17.4bn for the current quarter, above Wall Street estimates. News of $10bn worth of orders from a new client further fueled optimism, with a person familiar with the matter identifying the client as OpenAI, Bloomberg reported. The two companies are collaborating to produce an AI accelerator, entering a space dominated by Nvidia.

Cannabis Stocks Under Spotlight on US Rescheduling Talks

The North American cannabis industry continues to be driven by regulations. In August, the US cannabis industry saw renewed hope of federal reform after Trump said that he was “looking at” reclassifying cannabis from a Schedule I to Schedule III drug. Here, we take a look at three of North America’s main cannabis players — Tilray Brands [TLRY], Curaleaf Holdings [CURLF] and Canopy Growth [CGC] — and weigh their bull and bear cases in the event of a reclassification.

