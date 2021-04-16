Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Industry Spotlight
  • electric vehicles

Ford And Tesla’s EV Rivalry Heats Up

16 Apr 2021, 13:10GMT

View more

  • blockchain
  • cannabis
  • china tech
  • clean energy
  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles
  • genome editing
  • lithium
  • robotics
  • saas
  • solar

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ford CEO Jim Farley made it clear that Ford (NYSE: F) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have major differences when it comes to testing driverless technology.

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

In a message about Ford’s forthcoming hands-free driving system plans, Farley took a stab at Tesla, tweeting: 

“BlueCruise! We tested it in the real world, so our customers don’t have to.” 

Farley was referring to how his company did not use its customers as guinea pigs on public roads to test their vehicles. The tweet was seen as a dig against Musk because, in October 2020, Tesla released an unfinished version of its luxury driver-assist system, which the company marketed as “Full Self-Driving” to customers.

The tweet has received mixed reactions but not as bad as the criticism Tesla has suffered recently for not only using customers to beta test its system, but for also marketing the tech as fully self-driving. 

Ford added fuel to the fire by announcing the company’s developments of its own hands-free driverless system which is seen as a direct competitor to Tesla. 

 

Is Tesla full self-driving? 

In Musk’s most recent update, the entrepreneur tweeted on April 9th that Tesla is:

“Almost ready with FSD Beta V9.0. Step change improvement is massive, especially for weird corner cases & bad weather. Pure vision, no radar.” 

However, despite its name, Tesla stated that “neither Autopilot nor FSD Capability is an autonomous system.”

The public has criticized Tesla over the name because the EV maker has told regulators that it is not autonomous and requires drivers to remain attentive and ready to drive at all times. Furthermore, a German court has also barred the EV maker from using the words ‘Autopilot’ or ‘Full Self-Driving’ in advertising. 

Unfortunately for Tesla, there have also been a number of recent crashes involving its cars which has prompted a federal investigation into the company’s driver assistance technology. Currently, there are 27 investigations into crashes involving Tesla vehicles.  

 

How are Ford’s driverless efforts developing? 

Ford confidently claimed that its BlueCruise system will be released later this year. The company will debut its new hands-free driving features on the 2021 F-150 pickup truck and on some 2021 Mustang Mach-E models through a software update, tech that will rival Tesla and General Motors’ systems.

Ford’s hands-free capabilities — including the use of cameras, radar sensors, and software to offer cruise control, lane centering, and speed-sign recognition — have apparently undergone 500,000 miles of development testing. Farley was sure to emphasize the amount of vigorous testing in his tweet within his not-so-subtle dig at Tesla. 

The Detroit-based company’s hands-free system will be available on cars equipped with Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 Technology. While Ford’s driverless systems may offer fewer capabilities than Tesla’s FSD system, the former won’t require drivers to ‘check-in’ by touching the steering wheel as a camera will monitor the driver’s eyes and attentiveness to the road. Another difference between the two company’s systems is that Ford’s will be restricted to certain pre-mapped highways in the U.S. and Canada, while Tesla doesn’t restrict the use of Autopilot, FSD, or FSD beta in the same way.

The BlueCruise software comes at a hefty price though. The software, which includes a three-year service period, will cost drivers $600. To upgrade the hardware on the F-150 models, owners will have to drop a further $995, while upgrades to the Mustang Mach-E models will cost $2,600. Ford may find it difficult to convince customers that its systems are worth the extra cost but doing so will be vital for the company to meet its goal of selling more than 100,000 vehicles equipped with BlueCruise in the first year. 

Ford stock is up over 43% year-to-date, while Tesla shares have broken even in the same time period. 

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Fintech, robotics, EVs and AI: Themes to watch in April
Global X
  • Market Outlook
  • china-tech
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium
  • robotics
  • solar

Global X

Fintech, robotics, EVs and AI: Themes to watch in April

Global X breaks down the biggest industry announcements by each investment theme, including robotics, fintech, clean energy and artificial intelligence.

16 Apr 2021

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • clean-energy
  • solar

OPTO Sessions

Ben Goldsmith discusses the green industrial revolution and sustainable investing
  • Market Outlook
  • disruptive-innovation

Global X

The importance of clean water
  • Updates
  • genome-editing

Invitae’s share price wobbles despite genomics tie-up

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Are ESG ETFs the way to go?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • Video
  • clean-energy

ETF TV

Are ESG ETFs the way to go?
Is Aphria’s share price an opportunity following Q3 earnings?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • cannabis

Is Aphria’s share price an opportunity following Q3 earnings?

Aphria’s share price went down in flames after lockdowns in Canada and Germany hit sales.

14 Apr 2021

Lucid Motors: 3 competitors ‘the next Tesla’ must contend with
  • Industry Spotlight
  • electric-vehicles

Lucid Motors: 3 competitors ‘the next Tesla’ must contend with

As the EV market expands, Lucid Motors’ SPAC merger will launch its stock into the ranks of already established manufacturers.

13 Apr 2021

Ethereum hits new high as blockchain miner Argo posts record revenue
  • Industry Spotlight
  • blockchain

Ethereum hits new high as blockchain miner Argo posts record revenue

We look at the latest news in the crypto space, as ethereum reaches a record high, taking the overall valuation of cryptos over $2trn, and miner Argo continues to outperform.

12 Apr 2021

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar