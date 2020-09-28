Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Earnings

Boohoo’s share price: What to expect in half-year results

Written by

28 Sep 2020, 19:15 GMT

The Leicester sweatshop scandal and the appalling treatment of workers still casts a long shadow over Boohoo’s [BOO] share price and upcoming half-year results.

Boohoo’s share price suffered from a huge sell-off in July, following publication of the revelations. Unsurprisingly, investors weren’t keen on backing a youth-orientated fashion brand that exploited workers in the UK.  

In recent days, the release of an independent review has seen Boohoo come in for more criticism, yet it has also provided hope that the online retailer is now addressing the issue. Investors, at least, seem willing to bet on this, with Boohoo’s share price climbing 15.44% on 25 September.

With sales likely to have seen a boost as more people shop online due to the coronavirus, will Boohoo’s half-year results maintain the stock’s upward momentum?

 

When is Boohoo reporting earnings?

30 September

 

What could move Boohoo's share price?

'Leicester sweatshop' scandal update

The first week of July saw Boohoo's share price tank 43% as revelations emerged of low pay and poor working conditions in Boohoo's Leicester garment factories.

An independent review commissioned by Boohoo, but led by Alison Levitt QC, found that the accusations were “substantially true” and criticised the clothing company for "weak corporate governance".

In response, Boohoo has since set out steps to improve conditions at the factory, including new independent directors. The online fashion retailer will be hoping that the report and its subsequent action are enough to repair the damage done to its business. Following publication of Levitt’s report, Boohoo's share price climbed 11% as it looks to make up lost ground.

"Overall, we see the results of the review as being broadly in line with our expectations, and think the changes being called out represent further steps forward on the path to rebuilding investor confidence in Boohoo's social responsibility," JP Morgan analysts said.

“Overall, we see the results of the review as being broadly in line with our expectations” - JP Morgan analysts

'Robust' Q2 trading?

In Boohoo’s last earnings update, the retailer said trading between the middle of March and early April saw a "marked decrease in year-on-year growth". While this is likely down to the coronavirus, Boohoo said things improved in April before a “robust” performance in May. Shareholders will find out just how robust it was in the upcoming results.

M&A activity

Another area to watch out for will be Boohoo's M&A activity. In the last quarter, it said it had raised £197.7m "to take advantage of numerous M&A opportunities that are likely to emerge in the global fashion industry over the coming months."

This follows the retailer picking up Oasis and Warehouse for £5.25m in the first quarter. How these two recent pickups are adding to the top and bottom-lines will be of interest to shareholders.

BOO Chart by TradingView

 

Where next for Boohoo’s share price?

Boohoo expects revenue growth of 25% for the full financial year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.5% to 10%. Any signs that the company is on track to achieve this will provide investors with confidence and likely boost Boohoo’s share price, although the retailer has cautioned it is trading in a period of increased customer uncertainty.

"The strength of our trading and operational performance in the period further underpins our confidence in our medium term guidance for 25% sales growth per annum and a 10% adjusted EBITDA margin, which remains unchanged," Boohoo said in its Q1 update.

Boohoo’s share price could see a post-earnings boost if it follows through on promises of operational strength and proper corporate governance. Among the analysts tracking the stock on Yahoo Finance, Boohoo's share price carries an average 371.07p price target, and hitting this would see a 0.92% upside on the current price through 25 September’s close.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Fund Watch

Ark Innovation (ARKK): The ETF you need to know about

The Ark Innovation (ARKK) ETF has become synonymous with disruptive growth stocks, and its recent performance has made it the most watched fund on the market.

28 Sep 2020
Market Outlook

The U.S Transportation Sector Emerges as New Leader, by Mish Schneider
Podcast/Book

Opto Sessions: Andrew Thrasher’s hot take
Market Outlook

How are retail traders influencing the stock market in 2020?

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

Who outperformed hedge fund legends Ray Dalio and Michael Hintze?

What are the investment strategies that helped the likes of Saba Capital and APS Management outperform hedge fund billionaires, Ray Dalio and Michael Hintze?

23 Sep 2020
Updates

Will green purchases help BP’s share price?

How could BP’s share price react to its recent acquisition of a 50% stake in Norwegian wind farmer Equinor?

23 Sep 2020
Updates

Will Royal Mail’s share price deliver in the future?

Royal Mail’s share price has seen a steady decline over the past two years — but it has also benefitted from a recent upturn, as parcel deliveries boomed during the coronavirus pandemic.

23 Sep 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now