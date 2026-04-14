AGX Stock: Does Argan Offer AI-Proof Growth?

With volatility seemingly the new normal for the market, the first quarter of the year has seen investors fleeing high-growth tech stocks to bunker down in the “real economy”. Blue-chip classics like McDonald’s [MCD] and Exxon Mobil [XOM] saw shares rally, with the market searching for revenue streams seemingly immune to disruption from the rapid advance of artificial intelligence (AI).

Argan [AGX], however, seems to offer the best of both worlds.

The Rockville, Maryland-based holding company provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for power generation and industrial projects. Argan enjoys indirect exposure to the AI data centre boom through the construction of gas plants, while its core construction business appears immune to both AI-driven disruption and any potential pivot away from the technology. In FY2026, the company reported a healthy backlog of $2.9bn, supported by – in the words of CEO David Watson – “rapid growth in AI and data centres, electrification of everything, the need to replace aging power facilities and years of underinvestment in power infrastructure”.

Solid financials have proved to be the cherry on top. AGX shares skyrocketed to an all-time high following an impressive Q4 earnings beat; low debt and consistent profitability have kept investors locked in since. In this article, CMC Aureon explores Argan’s key businesses and fundamentals, and examines whether Argan’s recent growth could really be “AI-proof”.

Powering ahead

Argan operates via four wholly-owned subsidiaries in its core segments of power generation, industrial and teledata services.

Gemma Power Services (GPS) provides industrial services to power generation projects, including gas-fired combined cycle power plants and renewables projects supporting data centres, independent power producers and utilities. GPS is currently Argan’s core revenue driver, with approximately 91% of the company’s $2.9bn backlog consisting of natural gas and renewable projects. In October 2025, the subsidiary received full notice to proceed on an EPC contract for a 1.35GW combined-cycle power plant in West Texas.

Atlantics Projects Company also offers EPC services for power projects, primarily in Europe and Ireland. Acquired by Argan in 2015, the subsidiary primarily focuses on thermal and renewable energy facilities.

The Roberts Company, meanwhile, offers industrial services for the power, petrochemical and manufacturing sectors, enabling heavy fabrication of essential infrastructure such as steel structure, pressure vessels and piping.

Lastly, SMC Infrastructure Solutions caters to the telecommunications sector, providing project management, construction, installation and maintenance of telecoms infrastructure, mainly in the US.

The relative importance of each segment to Argan’s operations is clear in their contribution to revenue. Of $262m total revenue logged in Q4 2026, power contributed $204m, industrial $53m and teledata $5m. The company reported revenue of $945m for the full year.

Q4 earnings, reported at the end of March, impressed investors and analysts alike. GAAP EPS of $3.47 crushed estimates of $1.48, while quarterly revenue topped estimates by $6.74m. For the full year, gross margin of 25% and EBITDA of $162.8m, compared to $113.5m in FY2025, emphasized continuing profitability. The company ended the year with zero debt, net liquidity of $421m and $895m in cash and investments.

The solidity of Argan’s financials was highlighted again in early April, when the company announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50, while also boosting its share buyback program from $150m to $200m and extending the expiration date to 31 January, 2030.

AGX’s earnings-powered ascent

AGX shares have seen steady growth over the past few years, with a truly steep rally beginning in early 2025. Its Q4 beat saw prices rise 37.91% on 27 March. The stock has continued its advance since, albeit by smaller increments, regularly setting new all-time highs.

AGX shares were trading at $598.44 as of the 13 April close, marking an increase of 91.24% in the year to date and 307.07% in the past 12 months.

AGX stock chart by TradingView

EPC pipelines: AGX vs MTZ vs FLR

Argan’s exposure to the data centre buildout and impressive earnings beat certainly captured investor attention, but several of its peers in the EPC space have also solidified enviable share price gains over the past 12 months.

Florida-based EPC firm MasTec [MTZ] operates in five segments – communications, clean energy and infrastructure, power delivery, oil and gas, and other – serving customers in the US and Canada. The company has direct exposure to the AI boom through fibre optics services and data centre buildouts, boasting an 18-month backlog of $19bn at the end of Q4 2025. Full-year and quarterly revenue surged past expectations, with CEO Jose Mas highlighting “unprecedented demand across our energy, communications, power and infrastructure markets”. MTZ is up 212.49% in the past 12 months and up 68.17% in the year to 13 April.

Irving, Texas-headquartered Fluor Corporation [FLR] offers EPC services to clients across the oil and gas, petrochemicals, infrastructure, life sciences, mining and metals, and defence spaces. The company reported a net loss of $51m in FY2025, and revenue of $15.5bn, down from $16.3bn a year earlier. A major litigation and a reduction in the valuation of its NuScale [SMR] investment proved key headwinds in Q4. However, management highlighted awards totalling $12bn in 2025, bringing the company’s backlog to $25.5bn – 82% of which is reimbursable. FLR stock is up 48.92% in the past 12 months, although the rise might have been higher if not for a sharp pullback after a wide earnings miss in August 2025. The stock has gained 25.06% in the year to date.

AGX MTZ FLR Market Cap $8.35bn $28.82bn $7.09bn P/S Ratio 8.96 2.01 0.52 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 32.52% 19.16% 5.51% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 20.89% 9.47% 7.10%

Source: Yahoo Finance

AGX Stock: The Investment Case

The Bull Case for Argan

On 27 March, JPMorgan upgraded AGX stock from ‘neutral’ to ‘overweight, and raised its price target from $370 to $550. The investment firm highlighted that Argan is positioned to capitalise on the multi-year gas power plant buildout in the US, supported by government investment in industry and a strong balance sheet. It also highlighted recent project milestones in the solar and storage segments, as well as the “substantial completion” of construction of the Trumbull Energy Centre in Ohio ahead of schedule. Goldman Sachs also raised its price target from $399 to $518 in the wake of earnings, maintaining a ‘buy’ rating.

Of the six analysts surveyed by the Wall Street Journal in April, three rated the stock a ‘buy’. The high price target of $704.00 represents an upside of 17.64% from the 13 April close.

Growth prospects aside, Argan’s dividend track record could attract investors looking for steady, reliable income. In early February, Seeking Alpha highlighted Argan in a list of mid-cap stocks with the highest dividend safety rating, giving the firm an A+ rating. The increased dividend of $0.50 initially announced with Q4 earnings represents the third consecutive year of dividend hikes.

The Bear Case for Argan

The main concern for investors is that AGX has already blown past its fair value, and can only go down from here. Expectations are riding high following Q4 earnings, and a failure to execute flawlessly could see shares drop sharply. Additionally, surging oil prices caused by the US-Iran conflict could represent near-term supply chain pressures.

Three of the analysts surveyed by the Wall Street Journal in April rated the stock a ‘hold’. The average price target of $511.57 represented a downside of 14.52% from the 13 April close. The low target price $375.00 represented a downside of 37.34%, highlighting the potentially steep losses investors could face should the stock’s rally fizzle out.

Conclusion

Argan’s zero-debt balance sheet, $2.9bn backlog and indirect exposure to the AI data centre buildout make it a compelling infrastructure play for investors seeking real-economy exposure without the volatility of pure-play tech stocks. Its consistent dividend track record adds further appeal. However, with the stock up over 300% in the past 12 months, much of the good news may already be priced in; any execution stumble or macro headwind could trigger a sharp reversal. The tailwinds are real, but the current valuation leaves limited margin for error.

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