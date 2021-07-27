  • Earnings
  • disruptive innovation
  • saas

Will the AMD share price surge on data centre revenue post-earnings?

27 Jul 2021, 20:00GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation
  • saas

The Advanced Micro Device’s [AMD] share price has had a solid July so far. Up 9.9% over the past month (as of 23 July’s close), the chipmaker is trading near its all-time highs, having accelerated just under 20% this year.

Helping the AMD share price is its growing data centre business, strong earnings and problems at rival Intel. With second-quarter earnings out this week, we look at what could move the AMD share price. 

 

What could move the AMD share price post-earnings?

AMD’s stock has benefited from a string of broker price target upgrades this summer.

In July Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely upgraded AMD from sell to neutral, moving his price target from $17 to $95 — a 3.1% upside on 23 July closing price. Danely cited AMD’s growing server business for the upgrade.

“Our checks indicate AMD share gains are finally accelerating in the server market, especially at hyper-scale companies such as AWS and Google,” Danely wrote in a note to investors.

“Our checks indicate AMD share gains are finally accelerating in the server market, especially at hyper-scale companies such as AWS and Google” - Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely

 

He suggests that AMD can continue its growth trajectory into 2022, in part due to manufacturing delays at rival Intel [INTC] that has allowed the chipmaker to steal market share.

“We all know who’s been eating Intel’s lunch and taking their market share for the last few years. It’s been AMD,” Mark Tepper, head of Strategic Wealth Partners, told CNBC’s Trading Nation ahead of AMD’s first-quarter earnings.

AMD’s data centre revenue more than doubled in the first quarter and is forecasting total revenue to grow around 50% for 2021. At Intel, data centre revenues have taken a drubbing, down 9% in the second-quarter results.

“When you look at AMD versus Intel, AMD has got better innovation, better performance, better price point and they’ve probably got like a two- to three-year competitive lead on Intel. The most important business for AMD is still data centre, but then you add in the Xilinx [XLNX] acquisition, that diversifies their portfolio. So that would be my play here,” Tepper said.

“When you look at AMD versus Intel, AMD has got better innovation, better performance, better price point and they’ve probably got like a two- to three-year competitive lead on Intel” - Mark Tepper, head of Strategic Wealth Partners

 

July also saw Goldman Sachs reiterate its buy rating on the stock, pinning a $111 price target on it, up from $106 — a 20.5% upside on 23 July close. Goldman sees non-GAAP earnings of $3.81 a share for AMD in 2022, rising to $5.48 a share in 2023 — well above consensus expectations. Goldman put AMD on its conviction buy list, believing the rest of Wall Street has underestimated the semiconductor manufacturer after several lacklustre earnings.

How closely AMD can hit analyst expectations will go some way to determining whether AMD’s stock soars post-earnings. Other areas to watch out for include any update on AMD’s acquisition of Xilinx. Having cleared regulator scrutiny in the UK and EU, the deal is now being looked at by regulators in China. Acquiring the company will help AMD ramp up its data centre business in the next few years.

 

When does AMD report Q2 earnings?

27 July.

 

What is Wall Street expecting?

Wall Street is expecting AMD to post earnings of $0.57 a share, up from the $0.18 a share seen in the same period last year. Revenue is pegged at $3.62bn, up 87.3% from last year’s $1.93bn. AMD is also guiding for revenue of around $3.6bn. For the full year, expectations are that AMD will see earnings of $2.17 a share, up $1.29 a share from the same quarter last year, on $14.74bn in revenue, a 51% jump.

$3.62billion

AMD's expected Q2 revenue

 

The AMD share price has an average $104.79 analyst price target on Yahoo Finance. Hitting this would see a 13.7% upside on 23 July closing price. Analysts seem split on the AMD share price. Of the 31 analysts offering recommendations, five rate it a strong buy and six a buy. The majority rate it a hold.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Will the Visa share price benefit from a rebound in consumer spending?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Will the Visa share price benefit from a rebound in consumer spending?

The Visa share price could break beyond its all-time highs if upcoming third-quarter earnings deliver.

27 Jul 2021
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Can a chip resurgence re-energise the Qualcomm share price?
  • Industry Spotlight
  • disruptive-innovation
  • genome-editing

The transforming face of medicine
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

Can the QuantumScape share price hit analysts’ price target post-earnings?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Will the Visa share price benefit from a rebound in consumer spending?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Will the Visa share price benefit from a rebound in consumer spending?

The Visa share price could break beyond its all-time highs if upcoming third-quarter earnings deliver.

27 Jul 2021
Can a chip resurgence re-energise the Qualcomm share price?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Can a chip resurgence re-energise the Qualcomm share price?

With the wider semiconductor theme predicted to perform well in the second quarter and all eyes on the chipmaker’s third-quarter earnings, can the Qualcomm share price benefit?

27 Jul 2021
Can the QuantumScape share price hit analysts’ price target post-earnings?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

Can the QuantumScape share price hit analysts’ price target post-earnings?

The QuantumScape share price’s average analyst price target implies a huge gain ahead. But with no product on the market and questions over technical claims, investors will need to weigh up the risks.

27 Jul 2021
Will Q2 earnings inject growth into the Teladoc share price?
  • Earnings
  • genome-editing

Will Q2 earnings inject growth into the Teladoc share price?

The Teladoc share price has fallen sharply from its all-time high ahead of its earnings announcement. What’s in store for the telemedicine stock?

26 Jul 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar