Will Tesla merge with SpaceX?

“As you can tell from the many collaborations on so many fronts with SpaceX [SPCX], there’s more and more overlap,” said CEO Elon Musk on the Tesla [TSLA] earnings call earlier this week, fuelling speculation about a possible merger. JPMorgan analysts have noted that “operational integration between the two entities is already deep,” and enumerated a number of factors that “would facilitate an eventual combination”, Reuters reported, although they noted that regulatory approvals would comprise a “practical bottleneck”.

AMD + Anthropic

Advanced Micro Devices [AMD] has struck a multibillion-dollar partnership with Anthropic that includes an investment of up to $5bn in the artificial intelligence (AI) startup and a long-term agreement to supply tens of billions of dollars’ worth of AI chips. The deal will add 2GW of computing capacity to Anthropic’s infrastructure, with the first gigawatt expected online in the first half of next year. The move strengthens AMD’s position against Nvidia [NVDA] while expanding Anthropic’s portfolio of AI hardware.

Rogue AI agent: Good publicity?

OpenAI said one of its advanced AI agents autonomously breached the confines of a controlled security test and exploited vulnerabilities at AI development platform Hugging Face. The companies described the incident as “unprecedented”. Jake Moore, global cyber security advisor at ESET, speculated that the attack had a publicity dimension. “It does pose the question that OpenAI are potentially chasing the marketing dream of Anthropic of late,” he told the BBC.

ServiceNow’s AI kill switch

Speaking on CNBC’s Mad Money on Wednesday, ServiceNow [NOW] CEO Bill McDermott touted the company’s AI Control Tower, used to monitor, manage and secure AI agents, one day after the OpenAI/HuggingFace breach. The system reportedly helps firms move “from AI chaos to AI discipline”, he explained. NOW shares rose 5% after the company beat earnings and revenue expectations, though the stock remains down nearly 40% in the year to date.

Can Agilysys deliver another record revenue quarter?

Agilysys [AGYS] is a hospitality software company that provides property management, point-of-sale, analytics and other solutions to hotels, resorts, cruise lines, restaurants and casinos. AGYS stock has shown resilience in 2026: its share price rebounded more than 48% from $67.85 at the start of May to $100.65 on 21 July. Investors will now turn to Agilysys’ Q1 earnings report, scheduled for 27 July. Aureon examines whether the results for the quarter ended 30 June can extend the stock’s rally.

Samsung throws money at French AI startup

The South Korean tech giant [SSNLF] could invest as much as €1bn in Europe’s leading AI model developer, the Financial Times reported, in a round that is expected to value Mistral at €20bn. The French company, which specialises in open models, is benefitting from a wave of interest in “sovereign AI capacity” as leading US models face increased government oversight and export controls.

Medpace soars on bookings beat

Earlier this week, biotech-focused contract research organisation Medpace [MEDP] logged a dramatic shift, closing up nearly 20% in after-hours trading following a stellar Q2 earnings report. When markets opened on 23 July, it was up by more than 35% over the last 12 months. However, value investors may be interested to note that it was up by over 259% over the last five years, and an even healthier 2,228% since it went public in 2016. Aureon dives into the numbers.