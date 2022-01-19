  • Updates
  • genome editing

Why is Illumina share price ‘slam dunking’ expectations?

20 Jan 2022, 01:30GMT

View more

  • genome editing

Illumina’s [ILMN] share price got a shot of adrenaline last week. The leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies suggested that fourth quarter earnings were looking good, triggering a spate of analyst upgrades for the stock.

 

With analysts backing the stock, is Illumina among the top stock picks in the biotech industry right now?

 

 
ILMN Chart by TradingView

 

 

What’s happening with Illumina’s share price?

 

Illumina’s share price surged over 10% last Tuesday to touch an intraday high of $366.20. Those gains continued with the stock closing at $405.14 by Friday, up 9.4% on the week. Those gains, however, have tailed off with Illumina’s share price closing at $383.13 on Tuesday 18 January. 

In contrast, Moderna’s [MRNA] stock has dropped over 11% over the same period, likely in response to news that its omicron-specific vaccine is likely to lag behind competitors’ vaccines.

Over a one year period, Illumina’s share price is up just over 1%, and has suffered a steady downward trend since hitting an intraday high of $526 on 16 August 2021. 

So while the stock is outperforming both the biotech and genome investment themes, which have seen a respective 14.09% and 53.31% decline over the past 12 months, according to our thematic screener, shareholders will be hoping that this week’s downturn in Illumnina’s share price is a blip.

 

Why did Ilumnina’s share price pop

 

Illumina is promising to report  revenue of around $1.19bn for the fourth quarter, at the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference. This represents a 25% year-on-year revenue growth and is ahead of the expected $1.1bn. Behind this is record revenue across both its instruments and consumables products.

$4.517billion

Revenue Illumina expects to draw for 2021 - up 39% year-on-year

 

The biotech said preliminary full year 2021 revenues are likely to come in around $4.517bn, up 39% year-on-year and well above an expected $4.42bn.

A toppy forward price to earnings ratio of 91.74, according to Yahoo Finance,  could indicate that the stock is overvalued, especially with revenue forecast to slow down over the next couple of years.

Illumina said that full year revenue 2022 should come in between $5.15nm and $5.24bn. That’s well ahead of the consensus $4.92bn, although still indicates a slowdown in revenue growth.

“We are seeing incredible acceleration of genomics in healthcare, driving an outstanding 2021 for Illumina and strong momentum for 2022 and beyond,” said Francis deSouza, CEO of Illumina. “With growth opportunities spanning our existing and evolving markets in both clinical and research genomics, we are demonstrating through focused and continued innovation how unlocking the power of the genome improves human health.”

 

What the analysts think

 

 “Management decided to body slam our targets we put out last week,” was what Barclays analyst Luke Sergott had to say about the revised outlook. Sergott added that the numbers addressed his Underweight position on the stock and ‘strong’ fundamentals and expansion brought the stock back into ‘tradable ranges’. The analyst upped his target on Ilumina from $350 to $450, moving his rating from Underweight to Equal Weight.

“Management decided to body slam our targets we put out last week” - Barclays analyst Luke Sergott

 

Steifel analyst Daniel Arias also said the numbers were stronger than expected. Arias has a bullish $480 price target on the stock. Another bull is Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg who has a $450 price target on the stock.

At the start of January, Bank of America upped its rating on Illumina from Underperform to Neutral, citing less downside risks to its estimates.

Among the 18 analysts offering ratings in January, 11 rate the stock either a Strong Buy or a Buy, according to data from Yahoo Finance. Six analysts rate it a Hold, while a single analyst thinks the stock will Underperform. The stock carries an average 429.24 analyst price target - a 12% upside on Tuesday’s close.

February will see Illumina update the market with fourth quarter numbers - investors will have to wait and see if there’s more surprises to drive the share price higher.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Can Albemarle’s share price reignite to recent highs?
  • Updates
  • lithium

Can Albemarle’s share price reignite to recent highs?

Will 2022 herald fresh gains for the lithium miner following December’s share price slide and broker downgrade?

19 Jan 2022
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Will tighter supply chain control drive the Tesla share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will demand in Q4 see American Airlines’ share price take off?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Can Q4 earnings lift Morgan Stanley’s share price further?

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Can Albemarle’s share price reignite to recent highs?
  • Updates
  • lithium

Can Albemarle’s share price reignite to recent highs?

Will 2022 herald fresh gains for the lithium miner following December’s share price slide and broker downgrade?

19 Jan 2022
Will tighter supply chain control drive the Tesla share price?
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Will tighter supply chain control drive the Tesla share price?

Tesla is looking for alternative solutions for graphite supplies used to build lithium-ion batteries by developing new partnerships.

19 Jan 2022
Will demand in Q4 see American Airlines’ share price take off?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will demand in Q4 see American Airlines’ share price take off?

Covid-19 variants, staff shortage and high fuel prices could hurt American Airlines but its share price found support on expected Q4 earnings.

18 Jan 2022
Can Q4 earnings lift Morgan Stanley’s share price further?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Can Q4 earnings lift Morgan Stanley’s share price further?

The investment bank’s share price is set to benefit from increased merger activity and growth in its wealth management segment.

18 Jan 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar