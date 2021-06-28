  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation
  • genome editing

Where next for GSK’s share price after the demerger and dividend cut announcement?

28 Jun 2021, 23:50GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation
  • genome editing

The GlaxoSmithKline [GSK] share price rose 1.98% last Wednesday, after the healthcare giant unveiled plans to split out its consumer health business next year with a separate listing on the London Stock Exchange, as CEO Emma Walmsley outlined ambitious sales and profit growth targets.

The remaining ‘New GSK’ will incorporate the pharmaceutical and vaccine business, which will receive a payment of up to £8bn from the consumer health arm and take on a higher share of the debt, reports Seeking Alpha. In a statement, GSK said the new unit “will be a growth company with new ambitions for patients and shareholders and an overarching purpose to unite science, talent and technology to get ahead of disease together.”

The bad news for shareholders is that the dividend will be cut, which will enable more cash to be focused on research and development, although shareholders will receive some of the proceeds of the demerger, reports CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson.

 

GSK share price fails to ride vaccine wave

The GSK share price is up 2.7% so far in 2021, as of Friday 25 June’s close of 1,413.20p, though the FTSE 100 constituent has jumped 18.68% from its 52-week low of 1,190.80p on 26 February. Looking back, before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, GSK’s share price reached a closing high of 1,846.00p on 17 January 2020. Since that high point, the shares have fallen 23.44%, as GSK failed to enjoy the ‘vaccine bounce’ seen in other leading drug stocks.

2.7%

GSK's YTD share price rise as of 25 June

  

Will the dividend cut hit GSK’s share price?

GSK will reduce its dividend for the remaining ‘New GSK’ business by about 30% next year, in what will be a first dividend payout decline in 20 years, reports Bloomberg. With the current dividend a big attraction for income-seeking investors, the proposed cut could affect investor sentiment in the near term, and potentially lead to additional pressure on the GSK share price. According to CNBC's Jim Cramer, the combined dividend per share from the two new units will be cut by around a third to 55p in 2022, before the ‘New GSK’ dividend is expected to start at 45p in 2023.

Previewing last week’s two-day investor meeting, Cramer said: “If the rumors are true and GlaxoSmithKline really takes a meat-axe to its dividend, then I think you need to be prepared for the stock to get slammed as income-oriented investors dump it.“ However, he added that, “after it sells off, you could get a good buying opportunity.”

“If the rumors are true and GlaxoSmithKline really takes a meat-axe to its dividend, then I think you need to be prepared for the stock to get slammed as income-oriented investors dump it” - Jim Cramer

 

Cramer argues that Walmsley has “misjudged her shareholder base. There are a lot of people who own big pharma stocks for the income; the last thing they want is a dividend cut.” Time will tell whether this prediction has legs.

 

What’s next for the GSK share price?

The planned dividend reduction is actually “a smaller cut than analysts expected”, according to Bloomberg’s Suzi Ring, who add that “some investors were also cheered” by the five-year sales growth targets of above 5% a year and profit growth of at least 10% a year through to 2026.

“This updated strategy moves the needle at GSK, from a focus on restructuring to a story driven by growth,” said Mike Fox, GSK shareholder and senior fund manager at Royal London Asset Management, reports Bloomberg, adding that “the targets show that management are prepared to be accountable for this growth.”

This updated strategy moves the needle at GSK, from a focus on restructuring to a story driven by growth” - Mike Fox

 

Not everyone is convinced that GSK has the management team in place to take the new company forward, however. The Motley Fool’s Cliff D’Arcy says: “setting bold, ambitious targets is one thing, but hitting them requires the right leadership team.” He points out that, “under Walmsley’s four-year reign since April 2017, the shares are actually down 250p (15%), while rival pharma stocks have boomed.”

Looking ahead, Wall Street analysts have an average 12-month price target on the GSK share price of 1 539.13p, according to MarketBeat, which represents an 8.70% gain from Friday’s closing price of 1,413.20p. There are currently six Buy, 10 Hold and two sell ratings on the stock, for an overall consensus rating of Hold.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Why dark clouds hang over the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

Why dark clouds hang over the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF has struggled to match last year’s outsized performance so far in 2021. Will the fund struggle without the increased push to adopt remote technologies?

28 Jun 2021
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

How is the HSBC share price adapting to Asian markets?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What Is The Better ARK Watch Right Now? Roku Vs Square
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

BlackRock’s ETF asset surge leads record industry rally

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

How is the HSBC share price adapting to Asian markets?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

How is the HSBC share price adapting to Asian markets?

The UK bank is investing more heavily in Asia — how might that affect the HSBC share price, given rising geopolitical tensions?

28 Jun 2021
What Is The Better ARK Watch Right Now? Roku Vs Square
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What Is The Better ARK Watch Right Now? Roku Vs Square

Innovation, adaptability, and tech are just a few things that both Square and Roku have in common – but which is the better investment?

28 Jun 2021
Is QuantumScape's Share Price A Watch?
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles
  • lithium

Is QuantumScape's Share Price A Watch?

This solid-state battery company has investors like Bill Gates and Volkswagen but has yet to release a product; is QuantumScape a watch?

25 Jun 2021
Will the FedEx share price rise on its Nuro autonomous vehicles partnership?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • robotics

Will the FedEx share price rise on its Nuro autonomous vehicles partnership?

The FedEx share price has seen all-time highs as recently as May. Will its partnership up with Nuro deliver even greater returns?

25 Jun 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar