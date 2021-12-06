  • IPO Watch
What happened with Grab’s recent SPAC merger?

06 Dec 2021, 22:10GMT

Ride-hailing company Grab (NASDAQ: GRAB) debuted on Wall Street yesterday in the largest SPAC merger ever to make it to market. The fanfare was short-lived, however, as the stock price dropped by more than 20% by the end of its first full day of trading. Let’s analyze exactly what happened.

What is Grab?

Grab is a Singapore-based “super app.” It offers ride-hailing, food delivery, and digital payment services among a host of other things. In April, it agreed to go public via a record-breaking $40 billion blank check merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. The deal would see Grab become the largest Southeast Asian company to ever debut on Wall Street, and the largest-ever company to close a SPAC merger.

The public listing was originally slated for July, but Grab needed more time in order to conduct a thorough internal financial review. The deal saw the company raise funds from investing giants such as Fidelity and BlackRock, yet despite this initial confidence, the company is yet to make a profit. Revenue was down 9% year-over-year (YoY) in its most recent filing as net losses ballooned to $988 million.

 

What happened after the SPAC merger?

Grab opened up Thursday, trading under the ticker symbol GRAB, at $13.06 per share. This was an initial rise, as the SPAC company had closed the previous day trading at $11.01. The stock then began to tumble and ended up closing the day trading at $8.75. 

 

So should I watch Grab stock?

Investor sentiments for SPACs seem to be waning following some pretty underwhelming entries to the market this year. This very well could be a primary cause for Grab’s sudden downturn. With such a hyped entry to the market, it was always likely to have a slightly inflated price. The initial fall off could see the price reach a more agreeable point from which the company can now grow sustainably.

The key for Grab is likely to be whether or not it can begin to turn a profit. The company has a huge addressable market, operating in over 465 cities already. If it can turn this market into profit, it could well have the potential to be a valuable growth investment in the future.

 

