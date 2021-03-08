  • Columnists

Mish Schneider What could a fork in the road mean for the market outlook?

MarketGauge

09 Mar 2021, 02:45GMT

View more

In this article, Mish Schneider, director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com, explores the signs coming from the markets, and predicts what the day’s action will determine.

The market has stopped the bleeding with a rally into Friday’s close.

The small caps iShares Russell 2000 ETF [IWM] held over its 50-day moving average (DMA) of $213.40.

Additionally, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF [XRT] and iShares Transportation Average ETF [IYT] sectors never broke below their 50-DMAs, with IYT going on to clear its prior day’s high.

This is key, as both sectors are closely tied to the economic recovery.

If they continue their upward trend, this will show that investors are expecting brick-and-mortar stores to increase sales along with a push for more travel.

Texas is especially ready for its economy to return to normal, with its recent mask mandate lift.

Friday’s jobs report also gave a boost by showing a gain of 379,000 payrolls in February.

Currently, all the major indices are holding up except the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 index (Invesco QQQ ETF [QQQ]).

The QQQ and the VanEck Semiconductors ETF [SMH] have taken a hit, but could make a rebound if Friday’s rally carries over into today.

In the recent months, we have seen sectors and indices dip under support from the 50-DMA only to clear back over and continue higher.

Therefore, if today’s price action continues upwards, watch for SMH and QQQ to follow or consolidate.

On the other hand, if Monday’s price action takes a turn lower, watch IYT along with XRT to hold support of their 50-DMA.

This article was originally published on MarketGauge. With over 100 years of combined market experience, MarketGauge's experts provide strategic information to help you achieve your investing goals.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

MarketGauge

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

How Atlassian’s share price reacted to the Chartio purchase
Updates

How Atlassian’s share price reacted to the Chartio purchase

Atlassian’s recent acquisition of Chartio became the latest tie-up amid the software space’s deal frenzy.

09 Mar 2021

Updates

Can Boohoo’s share price shake off negative headlines?

Updates

Can Peloton’s share price kick back into gear?

Industry Spotlight

How much momentum remains in work from home stocks?

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

ISSUE 9 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Columnists

Should investors bet on brightening US bank stocks?

Despite a post-earnings dip in January, US bank stocks appear to be relatively financially healthy, according to Direxion.

06 Mar 2021

Tricks

Taking time with Jay Jacobs

For Jay Jacobs, head of research and strategy at ETF provider Global X, the key to a successful strategy involves taking your time.

05 Mar 2021

Columnists

Are retail and transportation back on the menu?

Both retail and transportation are in the midst of a bullish trend, and time will tell if this continues to be supported.

05 Mar 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Collaborative Fund

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

Kathryn McDonald

Radiant ESG

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar