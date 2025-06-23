The Tech Tide Turns

After piling into tech stocks during April’s selloff, many retail investors are now pulling back from the sector, according to the Wall Street Journal. This comes amid valuation concerns and lingering volatility, with investors rotating into international funds, value stocks or defensive plays like utilities. Some are shifting toward artificial intelligence (AI) names like Palantir [PLTR], nuclear player Oklo [OKLO], or large-cap financials and gold.

Stellantis: New Broom

Antonio Filosa has officially taken over as CEO of Stellantis [STLA], unveiling a new global leadership team aimed at empowering regional decision-making. The appointments follow structural changes announced in February and reflect a push to align product strategies with local market expertise. “Mediocrity is not worth the trip”, Filosa said in his first public statement, as reported by CNBC.

Tesla’s Robotaxi Has (Finally) Arrived (Kind Of)

Tesla [TSLA] quietly launched its long-anticipated robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, over the weekend, deploying around 10 self-driving Model Ys with human safety monitors riding shotgun. The initial rollout is limited to select influencers, with rides priced at $4.20. While marketed as a major innovation, the service avoids complex intersections and is backed by remote teleoperators, the Financial Times reported.

eVTOLs Poised for 62% CAGR Through 2030

The “low-altitude” economy is gaining ground, with electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft poised to transform the sub-3,280-foot airspace. A Bank of America Institute report highlights the sector’s momentum, driven by tech advances, regulatory support and public-sector backing. The global eVTOL market is forecast to grow at a 62% CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Read OPTO’s deep dive into leading-edge eVTOL stocks.

Big Boost to Canadian AI Infrastructure

HIVE Digital Technologies [HIVE] is acquiring a 7.2MW facility in Toronto to expand its high-performance computing capabilities through its subsidiary BUZZ HPC. The move supports HIVE’s goal to build out Canada’s sovereign AI infrastructure, enabling large-scale AI training, inference and cloud services for domestic enterprises and government projects, Seeking Alpha detailed.

Apple Poaches Studio from Netflix

Apple [AAPL] has struck a content deal with Peter Chernin’s North Road, ending the studio’s five-year partnership with Netflix [NFLX]. North Road, known for hits like Ford v Ferrari and New Girl, has already worked with Apple TV+ on series like See and Truth Be Told. The move positions Apple to further challenge streaming rivals with high-profile film productions, Seeking Alpha reported.

RBLX Stock: Roblox is Growing its Garden

Roblox [RBLX] is a video gaming platform on which users can create and publish games. In Q1 2025, Roblox’s user-generated content attracted an average of 97.8 million daily users, with 61 million of those being over the age of 13. Riding a wave of recent successes, Roblox has positioned itself for accelerated revenue growth through monetization initiatives, as OPTO details in this deep dive into RBLX stock.