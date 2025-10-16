Tech Titans Ditch China

Microsoft [MSFT] plans to move most new product manufacturing out of China by next year. The company has asked suppliers to prepare non-China production for Surface laptops and data center servers, according to a report in Nikkei Asia seen by Seeking Alpha. Amazon’s [AMZN] AWS is similarly shifting artificial intelligence (AI) server supply chains and is looking to reduce sourcing from Chinese supplier SYE, despite its overseas facilities.

TSMC Raises Revenue Forecast

“Conviction in the AI megatrend is strengthening,” CEO C.C. Wei told analysts on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s [TSM] earnings call earlier this week. The firm raised its 2025 revenue growth forecast for the second time this year, and now expects mid-30% annual sales growth, Bloomberg reported. The Apple [AAPL] and Nvidia [NVDA] supplier also posted a stronger-than-expected 39% rise in Q3 net income to NT$452.3bn, lifting shares and extending a rally that has added over $260bn in market value.

New Nvidia Project in Australia

Nvidia is partnering with Australian startup Firmus Technologies to build renewable energy-powered AI data centers nationwide. The A$4.5bn Project Southgate includes two sites in Melbourne and Tasmania using Nvidia’s GB300 chips, with 150MW of power capacity. Construction is underway, and the first facilities are expected to go live by April, according to a statement from Firmus.

Is it Time to Buy DeFi After 24% YTD drop?

DeFi Technologies [DEFT] is a Toronto-headquartered cryptocurrency company. It issues financial instruments that provide easy access to digital assets via traditional brokerages. The DEFT share price is down over 24% in 2025, hurt by earnings and revenue misses and crypto market volatility. OPTO discusses the latest developments, earnings, market performance and bull/bear cases for DEFT stock.

Nio Dives on Lawsuit

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC has sued Nio [NIO] in a US court, accusing the Chinese electric vehicle maker of inflating revenue through misleading statements that caused “significant losses”, Bloombergreported. The lawsuit, filed in New York, also names CEO Li Bin and ex-CFO Feng Wei. Nio shares fell up to 13% in Hong Kong and 9.8% in Singapore on the news, deepening concerns over its finances despite a recent $1.2bn share sale.

Billionaires Back Novel Cancer Treatment

HistoSonics, which is developing an ultrasound-based cancer treatment technology, has raised $250m at a $3bn valuation from backers including Peter Thiel’s Thiel Bio and Jeff Bezos’ Bezos Expeditions. The company plans to expand its tumor-targeting devices beyond the liver to the breast, prostate, pancreas and brain. CEO Mike Blue called the approach “a massive paradigm shift” following an earlier $2.25bn deal led by K5 Global and Wellington Management.

Eyes on the Skies: Three eVTOL Stocks to Watch

The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry is accelerating, driven by technological advancements, strategic mergers and expanding infrastructure. Globally, the eVTOL market is projected to grow significantly: Mordor Intelligence estimates it will hit $4.36bn by 2030, representing a 29.65% CAGR. The industry has seen several notable developments this week; OPTO unpacks the investment cases for the three companies behind them.