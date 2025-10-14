Has the Crypto Treasury Bubble Burst?

Metaplanet’s [MTPLF] enterprise value has fallen below its bitcoin [BTC] holdings, Bloomberg reported, in a sign of investors’ waning enthusiasm for digital-asset treasury firms. The Tokyo-listed hotelier, which began buying BTC in April 2024, once traded at a steep premium to its token assets. Shares have plunged over 70% since June highs, pushing its market-to-BTC value ratio to 0.99 as of Tuesday’s Tokyo close, with the stock down 12%.

Two More Rate Cuts this Year?

Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson said she supports two more quarter-point rate cuts this year, noting tariff-driven price increases are unlikely to cause lasting inflation. Paulson said last month’s cut “made sense” and added that policy remains modestly restrictive. Her outlook aligns with the Fed’s latest projections for two further cuts before year-end. Paulson’s remarks were her first since taking office in July.

Major Google AI Infrastructure Project

Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google has announced a $9bn investment in South Carolina through 2027 to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The funding will grow its Berkeley County data center and support two new Dorchester County sites. Google will also fund a training program for 160 apprentices. The company has invested $4.5bn in the state since 2007, Seeking Alpha detailed.

Why Jabil is One of the “Greatest Technology Companies”

“One of the greatest technology companies that people don’t talk about is Jabil [JBL]”, Jim Cramer said recently on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street. “I love them and have for a long time.” Investors would seem to agree. JBL stock is up a very respectable 35% year-to-date, and 57% over the last 12 months. OPTO unpacks Jabil’s recent performance, and dives into some of the factors that make it look particularly resilient.

Gold’s Record Gain

Gold and silver hit new records Monday amid renewed US-China trade tensions and rate-cut bets. October Comex gold [XAUUSD:CUR] surged 3.3% to $4,108.60/oz — its biggest dollar gain ever — while silver [XAGUSD:CUR] jumped 6.8% to $50.13/oz, its highest since 1980. Year-to-date, gold is up 56%, silver 74%. “We see the risk of a correction near-term, but still expect further upside in 2026”, said BofA analysts in a note seen by Seeking Alpha.

Big Tech Throws Money at Autonomous Driving Startup

UK autonomous driving startup Wayve is in talks with Microsoft [MSFT] and SoftBank [SFTBY] to raise up to $2bn, potentially valuing it near $8bn, the Financial Times reported. Founded in 2017, Wayve raised $1bn last year in a SoftBank-led round with Microsoft participating. Nvidia [NVDA] CEO Jensen Huang recently said he plans to invest $500m in the company.

Is This Human Resources Software Undervalued?

Paychex [PAYX] is a New York-based human resources (HR) software provider that helps businesses to manage their accounting, payroll and employee benefits. Back in April, Paychex completed its $4.1bn acquisition of rival payroll firm Cincinnati-based Paycor. While the HR firm’s balance sheet is already showing the benefits of the acquisition, the stock is near a 52-week low following Q1 earnings. This week on OPTO Foresight, we examine whether Paychex might be an undervalued niche software play.