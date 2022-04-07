  • News
  • disruptive innovation

Top Stories Spirit Airlines shares jump 22% on JetBlue deal

07 Apr 2022, 18:40GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

News of JetBlue’s $3.6bn takeover offer for Spirit Airlines dominated today’s headlines. While Bernstein analysts expect green hydrogen stocks to benefit from rising fossil fuel prices, lithium stocks could be weighed down due to a setback to Biden’s EV drive. In other news, Intel shares have bounced back from March lows and Barron’s highlighted 27 stocks that could survive a high inflationary environment. 

Spirit shares jump after JetBlue bid

Spirit Airlines [SAVE] stocks climbed 22% after JetBlue [JBLU] offered to buy the airline for $3.6bn, or $33 per share. This follows the news in February that Frontier Airlines had agreed to acquire Spirit for $2.9bn in stock and cash. While Frontier said that the JetBlue deal would likely result in a hike in fares and a reduction in routes, JetBlue said the proposed acquisition could deliver $600–700m in net annual synergies.

Intel climbs 11% from March lows

Semiconductor giant Intel [INTC] has seen its share price fluctuate over the past year but seems to be recovering from its 52-week low last month. At the close on 5 April, the stock was up 8.4% from a low of $44.40 on 14 March. While semiconductor stocks have struggled, Intel is investing in new capacity and its autonomous driving business Mobileye.

Pricing power is key to battling inflation

Companies with high-price elasticity and few direct rivals are likely to perform better under current market conditions. Barron’s identified 27 stocks that have shown resilience during the coronavirus pandemic and which are better placed to survive a high inflationary environment, including Hilton [HLT], McDonald’s [MCD], Merck [MRK], Nvidia [NVDA], Accenture [ACN] and Lockheed Martin [LMT].

Headwinds for lithium stocks

Lithium stocks rose after reports that President Biden would sign the Defense Production Act this week. The Act would provide support to producers of minerals for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. However, the sector faced bad news when senator Joe Manchin told an event yesterday that he “will not sign up” for Biden’s EV drive. Manchin raised concerns that the domestic mineral supply chain is underdeveloped and that it is unclear who would receive the revenue generated from taxpayer-funded charging points.

Bernstein bets on green hydrogen

In a note on 30 March, Bernstein analysts said that green hydrogen is likely to benefit from rising fossil fuel prices and an acceleration in the shift towards clean energy sources. The bank picked out four potential winners in the green hydrogen space, including US fuel cell company Plug Power [PLUG], Canada’s Ballard Power Systems [BLDP], China’s SinoHytec [688339.SS] and South Korea’s Doosan Fuel Cell [336260.KS].

Helium One shares balloon

Demand for green helium gas has never been higher, and supplies have never been shorter. But Helium One Global [HLOGF] reckons it has struck natural gas gold with its plans to drill in Tanzania. Investors have been closely following the helium producer business, lifting the Helium One share price up 19.7% since the start of the year.

Tilray awaits Senate vote on cannabis legalisation

Tilray Brands [TLRY] has seen its stock climb since the start of the year, boosted by hopes that the US could lift the federal ban on cannabis. Although the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act has not made it through the Senate yet, the market is ripe for growth and Tilray is a key player in the global medical cannabis market.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Are the chips down for the Alphawave share price?
  • Updates
  • robotics

Are the chips down for the Alphawave share price?

Will Alphawave’s acquisition of OpenFive put it on par with its US and Taiwanese rivals?

06 Apr 2022
  • Sentiment
  • disruptive-innovation

What can the VIX 'fear index' tell investors about the uncertain times we live in?
  • Updates
  • cannabis

Tilray stock dips on cannabis legislation’s Senate prospects
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Ford struggles with Q1 sales amid massive chip shortage

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Are the chips down for the Alphawave share price?
  • Updates
  • robotics

Are the chips down for the Alphawave share price?

Will Alphawave’s acquisition of OpenFive put it on par with its US and Taiwanese rivals?

06 Apr 2022
Tilray stock dips on cannabis legislation’s Senate prospects
  • Updates
  • cannabis

Tilray stock dips on cannabis legislation’s Senate prospects

In the run-up to a key cannabis legislation being passed in the House of Representatives, investor sentiment had boosted the Tilray share price but the stock has since pulled back.

06 Apr 2022
Ford struggles with Q1 sales amid massive chip shortage
MyWallSt
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Ford struggles with Q1 sales amid massive chip shortage

Ford announced its Q1 sales results and revealed a sharp decline from 2021, but should investors be thinking of closing their positions?

06 Apr 2022
Can Tanzania drilling plans pump up Helium One shares?
  • Updates
  • clean-energy
  • disruptive-innovation

Can Tanzania drilling plans pump up Helium One shares?

Countries around the world are on the hunt for stable, green helium suppliers amid shortages. With plans to drill for the gas in Tanzania, can the Helium One Global share price gain ground?

06 Apr 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar