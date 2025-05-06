Neither Bull nor Bear

At present, uncertainty is driving the market, with investors making reactive moves that are neither particularly bullish nor particularly bearish. Not without reason: in a note to clients seen by Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs strategist Peter Oppenheimer wrote that, if tariffs are reversed, it would suggest “downside risks are limited. Nonetheless, at current valuations, we also think the upside is limited”.

DASH/ROO Deal Announced

DoorDash [DASH] has confirmed its acquisition of UK-based Deliveroo [ROO:L] in a £2.9bn deal, expanding its reach to over 40 countries and 50 million monthly customers. The offer of £1.80 per share is 44% above last month’s price but less than half Deliveroo’s 2021 IPO value of £3.90. The move intensifies competition with Just Eat [TKWY:AS] and Uber’s [UBER] Uber Eats, the BBC reported.

VRTX Ups FY Guidance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals [VRTX] reported a solid Q1, Seeking Alpha detailed, with revenue up 3% to $2.77bn, driven by new product launches and growing Casgevy adoption. The company raised 2025 revenue guidance to $11.85bn–12bn, citing pipeline progress and strong US sales. With Phase III trials progressing and momentum building in cystic fibrosis and gene therapy, Vertex is positioning for faster growth in the second half of 2025.

Uber Partners with Pony AI

Uber [UBER] is teaming up with robotaxi firm Pony AI [PONY] to launch autonomous rides in the Middle East this year. Riders will be able to choose Pony AI vehicles via the Uber app, initially with a safety driver onboard. Uber is expanding globally with Chinese self-driving tech partners, including Momenta and WeRide [WRD]. Read OPTO’s deep dive into the autonomous driving space, featuring an overview of Uber’s broader robotaxi strategy.

PLTR Beats Q1 Expectations

Palantir [PLTR] raised its 2025 outlook after Q1 revenue jumped 39% to $884m, beating expectations, with net income more than doubling to $214m. The company brushed off fears over US defense budget cuts, citing strong artificial intelligence (AI) software demand, the Financial Times reported. It now sees full-year revenue growing 36%, above the 31% Wall Street forecast. Shares have surged to record highs above $120, up from under $30 in mid-2023.

High Demand for Apple Bond Sale

Apple [AAPL] issued $4.5bn in bonds on Monday — its first sale in two years — to help fund buybacks, dividends and debt repayment. The offering included tranches maturing from 2028 to 2035, with yields ranging from 4% to 4.75%. Apple faces $8bn in debt maturities this year, and demand for the new bonds was strong, with $10bn in orders placed according to Reuters.

Looking Ahead to Coinbase’s Q1 Results

Coinbase [COIN] will announce Q1 2025 results on May 8, in the midst of volatility for the cryptocurrency sector. Often used as a barometer for the digital currency industry more broadly, analysts’ expectations of a slight year-over-year EPS dip for the firm could suggest more uncertainty ahead for crypto. OPTO details COIN stock’s recent performance alongside the short-term prospects of the space as a whole.