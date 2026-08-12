LITE Stock: Is Lumentum’s Q4 Beat Enough to Wow Investors?

As earnings season rolls on, the question is less whether the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom is driving real growth, but rather what investors really expect from the firms at the forefront of the current bull market.

One such company, photonics manufacturer Lumentum [LITE], has maintained its place as one of the S&P 500’s top-performing stocks since we last covered it in April. In the lead-up to Q4 2026 earnings, however, LITE shares pulled back somewhat, in the now-familiar pattern of pre-release investor jitters.

In the end, Q4 figures came in well ahead of expectations, with triple-digit revenue growth and upped guidance showing that Lumentum is and should keep making money, and lots of it.

Of course, not all the updates management provided were unequivocally positive. In the wake of Lumentum’s earnings call, CMC Aureon takes a closer look at the good, the bad and the uncertain to paint a clearer picture of the challenges and opportunities ahead for Lumentum.

Is triple-digit growth enough?

Reported on 11 August after the market close, Lumentum’s Q4 results came in ahead of Wall Street expectations, with revenue of $1bn beating analyst consensus of $987.7m, and non-GAAP EPS of $3.23 beating consensus of $2.97. Its 109.3% y/y revenue gain was propelled by broad-based growth: its components segment, which sells lasers and photonics components, recorded revenue growth of 102.7% to $649.4m, while its systems segment, which sells transceivers and optical switching products, logged revenue growth of 122.6% to $356.9m.

Meanwhile, non-GAAP gross margin reached 50.4% and operating margin reached 36.6%, up from 37.8% and 15%, respectively, in the year-ago quarter, pointing to significantly higher pricing power.

Despite record growth and healthy margins, Lumentum recorded a GAAP net loss of $7.2bn driven by a one-time, non-cash loss of $7.8bn. The charge resulted from the equitisation of convertible notes to reduce debt by $1.1bn.

Management highlighted the continuing windfall coming from the transition from copper cabling to optics in data centres. “Lumentum is positioned at the heart of a secular industry shift,” CEO Michael Hurlston said during the earnings call. “As AI compute workloads increase in both speed and bandwidth, data centre architects are turning to optical links as a primary means of connectivity.” He also underlined growth in optical circuit switch solutions and cloud modules, as well as the first shipments of 1.6T transceivers, which is expected to support growth through 2027.

The company is expecting another record quarter for Q1. Management guided revenue in the range of $1.225bn-1.275bn, and EPS of $4.05-4.35, which would see the company hit its $1.25bn revenue target one quarter ahead of schedule.

Blistering no more

LITE stock’s blistering AI-powered rally began in earnest in October 2025, carrying shares from the $160 mark to an all-time high of $1,085.68 on 12 May – putting shares up 1,573.62% over the prior 12 months.

Investor caution and a wider sector sell-off has since cooled the rally somewhat, but returns are still enviable. LITE stock closed at $820.59 on 11 August, immediately prior to earnings, up 605.76% in the past 12 months and 122.63% in the year to date, but down 3.4% in the past week. It remains to be seen if earnings will reignite LITE’s rally, or leave it stalled.

LITE stock chart by TradingView

All eyes on optics: LITE vs AAOI vs COHR

As key suppliers of data centre components, especially optics transceivers, both Applied Optoelectronics [AAOI] and Coherent [COHR] are benefitting from the same tailwinds as Lumentum.

Sugar Land, Texas-based Applied Optoelectronics manufactures optical and HFC networking products for AI applications. The company reported Q2 2026 earnings on 6 August, logging revenue of $191.9m, up 86% y/y, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.06, both ahead of Wall Street estimates. Net income improved to $5.5m from an $8.8m loss in the year-ago quarter, but non-GAAP gross margin fell to 29.8% from 30.4% a year ago.

Coherent’s business overlaps significantly with Lumentum’s, with both seeing increased demand for their optoelectric components and lasers from data centre customers. In a recent rerating of LITE stock, Barclays analysts noted that Coherent has seen slower gross margin expansion than its competitor, logging an increase of 100 basis points to 39.6% over the past year, versus Lumentum’s increase of 1,300 basis points to 48%, underlining the latter’s superior pricing power. Coherent is scheduled to report Q4 2026 earnings on 12 August after the markets close, with EPS expected to jump 62% y/y to $1.62 and revenue expected to come in at $1.98bn, up 29% y/y.

Here is how the three stocks compare in terms of fundamentals:

LITE AAOI COHR Market Cap $63.29bn $11.23bn $63.61bn P/S Ratio 27.31 16.24 8.87 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 88.98% 127.87% 21.44% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) 53.13% 156.48% 36.92%

Source: Yahoo Finance

LITE stock: The investment case

The bull case for Lumentum

Q4 is unlikely to be the last record quarter for Lumentum in the medium-term, with the pipeline for laser solutions and 1.6T transceivers securing steady revenue into next year. Assuming the AI boom can keep up its breakneck pace, demand for Lumentum’s solutions is more likely to grow than shrink, as the San Jose, California-based company stands to be a beneficiary of the ongoing onshoring efforts of the Trump administration. In early August, Reuters reported that the Federal Communications Commission was working on a proposal to bar imports of optical transceivers from China. The move, which aims to prevent Chinese firms from stealing data or disrupting operations at US data centres, could force operators to switch to products from US-based transceiver manufacturers such as Lumentum.

In mid-July, Barclays upgraded its rating for LITE stock to ‘overweight’, citing expanding gross margins and a buying opportunity as the wider sector sell-off created a more attractive valuation. It maintained a $1,000 price target, representing an upside of 21.86% from the 11 August close.

Of the 24 analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance in August, five rated the stock a ‘strong buy’ and 15 rated it a ‘buy’, with the remaining four rating it a ‘hold’. The average price target of $1,125.93 represents an upside of 37.21% from the 11 August close.

The bear case for Lumentum

One key question defines the bear case for LITE stock: is it enough? The valuations of previously niche firms like Lumentum have skyrocketed on the back of hyperscaler data centre spending, and investor expectations are already so high that record-breaking quarters don’t necessarily spark rallies. Lumentum’s valuation appears to have priced in much of the projected near-term growth, so it may be difficult for LITE shares to log new highs.

Another, more fundamental concern is that demand has already outpaced Lumentum’s capacity. During the Q4 earnings call, management noted production remains well behind demand, especially for high-powered and electro-absorption modulated lasers. A ban on Chinese alternatives could strain the capacity of US-based suppliers, BNP Paribas analyst Karl Ackerman noted in early August. “It’s highly unlikely that US suppliers will be able to service the insatiable demand for 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers and components if there is an outright ban of Chinese transceivers. This decision would create even more tightness across AI components and result in accelerated inflationary pressure on US hyperscaler capex.”

Conclusion

Lumentum’s post-earnings story is much the same as that of other AI infrastructure darlings: booming demand is driving impressive revenue growth and straining capacity, but investors are getting harder and harder to impress. Meanwhile, the US’ drive to onshore the AI supply chain could act as a double-edged sword, unleashing a further wave of demand that US-based photonics firms like Lumentum may not be prepared to address.

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