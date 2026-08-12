CEG Stock: What Do Constellation’s Q2 Earnings Tell Us About the Nuclear Sector?

Constellation Energy [CEG] is the world’s largest private-sector power producer. It is also the US’ largest producer of clean energy, as well as its largest nuclear energy company; as such, it serves as a bellwether for the broader nuclear industry.

One year ago, CMC Aureon noted that Constellation was looking well-placed to benefit from the “nuclear renaissance” that US President Donald Trump sought to spark. In particular, investors were hyped about the opportunity presented by artificial intelligence’s (AI) vaulting energy needs.

However, while we highlighted these and other tailwinds, we also flagged that the stock might already have surpassed its fair valuation and was due for a downturn.

In the event, this is essentially what happened. Although it maintained its level for the rest of 2025, CEG stock began to decline fairly consistently over the course of this year, and is down nearly 20% over the last 12 months.

CEG stock chart by TradingView

Following on from the firm’s recently reported Q2 earnings, this is a good moment to assess whether that gradual drop-off was connected to a broader souring of sentiment around the nuclear/AI growth story.

First, the numbers.

Earnings beat, revenue miss

Adjusted operating EPS rose to $2.55 from $1.91 a year earlier, beating estimates of $2.41.

Revenue, however, was a weak spot. Total operating revenue came in at $7.50bn, below the $7.94bn analysts had been expecting.

The stronger-than-expected earnings performance gave management enough confidence to raise its full-year 2026 adjusted operating EPS guidance. The company now expects to deliver $11.50-12.50 per share, up from its previous range of $11.00-12.00.

Constellation is also returning significant amounts of capital to shareholders. Since March, it has deployed $2.2bn on share repurchases, leaving $2.8bn of authorised buybacks still available.

All in all, the quarter suggests that while top-line growth remains a watchpoint, stronger profitability and confidence in future earnings are supporting the bullish case for CEG.

Next, operations.

Crane restart, nuclear expansion and Calpine integration

Constellation is continuing to build out its nuclear portfolio while integrating the assets acquired through its Calpine deal.

One of the biggest developments in Q2 was progress towards restarting the Crane Clean Energy Center. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved the transfer of existing Capacity Interconnection Rights from Eddystone Units 3 and 4 in Pennsylvania to Crane, clearing a key regulatory hurdle. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has also approved Crane’s fuel licence amendment, putting the company on track for a potential restart in 2027.

The company noted that demand for nuclear power remains strong, having signed a further 920MW of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with investment-grade customers, with contracts running for 15-20 years from 2029 onwards. One notable deal is a 176MW agreement with Walmart [WMT], which will support a 30MW expansion at the Dresden Clean Energy Center in Illinois.

Constellation is also clearing the final regulatory condition attached to its Calpine acquisition, agreeing to sell the 606MW Brazos Valley Energy Center in Texas to LS Power for $860m before closing adjustments. Subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to close by year-end.

Meanwhile, it has filed to extend the operating licences of New York’s Ginna and Nine Mile Point Unit 1 nuclear plants by 20 years, taking them through to 2049.

The nuclear fleet generated 44,160GWh in the quarter, down from 45,170GWh a year earlier, while the fleet’s capacity factor slipped to 93% from 94.8%. Planned refuelling outages were higher year-on-year, at 86 days versus 41, helping explain some of the decline. Outside nuclear, the expanded gas, oil and hydro fleet recorded a 6.2% forced outage rate, while renewable energy capture remained strong at 96%.

So… why the sell-off?

Based on these numbers, one might be inclined to think that the decline in Constellation over the past year is less of a deterioration in the business, more of a reset in expectations.

One issue is simply valuation. The market had priced in a lot of future growth, meaning even decent earnings could disappoint if they failed to exceed elevated expectations. That was evident earlier this year when CEG's results and guidance were flagged as being insufficiently strong despite the underlying business remaining healthy.

There have also been questions over how quickly AI-driven electricity demand will translate into earnings. The long-term case for rising power demand remains compelling, but data centre projects take years to build, connect and ramp up.

The $16.4bn Calpine acquisition has added another layer of uncertainty. While it substantially expands CEG’s generation capacity and gives it greater exposure to fast-growing power markets such as Texas, investors have had to digest the integration, capital requirements and regulatory divestitures.

The interesting point is that the latest results arguably challenge the more bearish interpretation, considering the adjusted EPS, raised 2026 guidance and 920MW of long-term nuclear PPAs. The sell-off thus looks like de-rating rather than fundamental deterioration. The question for investors is whether expectations have now fallen far enough to make CEG’s growth story compelling again.

Nuclear rivals: CEG vs VST vs CCJ

Constellation is not the only nuclear stock to have benefited from the AI-driven electricity boom.

Vistra [VST] offers perhaps the closest comparison, with a large US generation fleet and growing exposure to data centre demand. Like CEG, Vistra has secured long-term nuclear agreements with major technology companies, including a 20-year deal to supply Meta [META] with more than 2.6GW of nuclear power. Its Q2 results showed adjusted EBITDA of $1.77bn, although net income fell y/y.

The other is Cameco [CCJ], which offers up a different way to play the nuclear renaissance. Rather than primarily owning generating assets, Cameco is a major uranium producer and owns a stake in Westinghouse, giving investors exposure across the nuclear fuel cycle. Its Q2 uranium earnings were weaker y/y, but management maintained its production outlook and remains positioned to benefit from structurally higher demand for nuclear fuel.

CEG’s recent share price weakness should therefore give both Vistra and Cameco pause for thought. It suggests investors may be moving beyond the initial enthusiasm surrounding AI and nuclear power and asking harder questions about valuation, timing and the conversion of electricity demand into earnings. That could constrain multiples across the sector, even if the long-term nuclear thesis remains intact.

For VST, the risk is particularly relevant because its investment case increasingly overlaps with CEG’s: if hyperscaler demand takes longer to materialise, investors may become less willing to pay a premium for existing nuclear capacity. Cameco is somewhat insulated because its economics are driven more by uranium prices and contracting, but it is still exposed to the same broader question: how quickly does the nuclear renaissance translate from ambitious plans into actual demand?

This is how the companies’ fundamentals currently line up.

CEG VST CCJ Market Cap $95.82bn $47.95bn $42.35bn P/S Ratio 2.90 2.57 17.03 Estimated Sales Growth (Current Fiscal Year) 42.07% 24.45% 0.47% Estimated Sales Growth (Next Fiscal Year) -3.18% 12.88% 13.36%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion: The investment case for CEG stock

So, to return to our thesis, do Constellation’s Q2 earnings represent good news for the broader nuclear sector?

On balance, yes.

CEG’s results suggest the recent sell-off reflects a reset in expectations rather than a breakdown in the underlying nuclear thesis. Higher EPS guidance, new long-term power agreements and progress at Crane all strengthen the investment case, although valuation and the timing of AI-driven power demand remain risks. For investors, CEG might well look more interesting after its de-rating, while its performance offers a cautionary tale for VST and CCJ: the nuclear renaissance may be real, but investors are likely to demand tangible earnings growth rather than simply future promises.

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