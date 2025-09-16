Is Search Over?

The new artificial intelligence summary function on Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google has prompted a huge drop-off in traffic to actual websites, Sherwood News reported. For example, among the 50 largest English-language news sites worldwide, only three recorded year-over-year traffic growth in July (Substack led with a 47% climb), while 46 saw declines (Forbes fell the most, by 52%). Most such sites rely on search-based click-through as a principal source of revenue.

Alphabet Joins the $3trn Club

Perhaps not unrelatedly, Alphabet’s market cap crossed the $3trn mark for the first time earlier this week, after shares surged to $252, up more than 30% since earnings in late July. Gains were also fueled by progress on US and EU antitrust cases and strong demand in cloud, the Financial Times detailed. The stock joins Nvidia [NVDA], Microsoft [MSFT] and Apple [AAPL] in the club.

ARK: Deal Was a Game Changer for Starlink

A few days ago, Elon Musk’s SpaceX struck a $17bn deal with EchoStar [SATS] to acquire 50 MHz of US S-band spectrum and global MSS licenses, bolstering its Starlink Direct-to-Cell network. In the ARK DISRUPT newsletter, analyst Daniel Maguire wrote that the deal “could be a game changer for SpaceX, highlighting the strategic value of spectrum ownership.” Moreover, it could “catalyze broader merger and acquisition activity among mobile carriers, spectrum holders and satellite constellation providers.”

What is RaaS and Can It Reboot Richtech’s Revenue?

With the focus of the robotics sector expanding beyond manufacturing into services, Richtech Robotics [RR] could be positioned to benefit, thanks both to its diverse product lines and something it calls “robotics-as-a-service”, or RaaS. OPTO takes a closer look at the latest developments at Richtech and the potential of its RaaS revenue model, as well as the overall investment case for RR stock.

Amazon Targets 200 Satellites by 2026

Musk will face some stiff competition, however. Amazon [AMZN] plans to roll out its Project Kuiper satellite internet service across the US, Canada, France, Germany and the UK by the end of Q1 2026, Bloombergreported, with 200 satellites in orbit by year-end. The venture ultimately aims to deploy more than 3,200 satellites, expanding to 26 countries by 2026 and up to 100 countries by 2028.

Beijing’s New Assault on Nvidia

China’s antitrust watchdog has preliminarily ruled that Nvidia violated conditions tied to its $6.9bn acquisition of Mellanox in 2020, saying the company failed to fully comply with regulatory provisions. The finding, disclosed by the State Administration for Market Regulation, comes as Beijing seeks leverage in trade talks with Washington ahead of a tariff truce deadline in November, the Financial Times noted.

Why is This Pharma Stock Slimming Down Its Operations?

According to its first-half presentation, Novo Nordisk [NVO] had a 50% share of the GLP-1 weight loss drug market in the US as of May 2024. However, this was down from 53% a year earlier in the face of fierce competition from Eli Lilly [LLY] and generic drugmakers. On Foresight, the OPTO Substack channel, we ask what it would take for investors to get excited about NVO stock again.