Is a Backlash Brewing on AI Security?

Trump mulls AI controls

In the aftermath of the OpenAI/Hugging Face incident, US President Donald Trump said his administration is considering greater oversight of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The comments mark a shift from the administration’s more hands-off approach to AI regulation. Elsewhere, when asked whether more systems could have been breached by its tools, OpenAI boss Sam Altman replied, “I mean, there could be, yeah”, the BBC reported.

Claude finds flaws in cybersecurity standard

Anthropic said its Claude Mythos Preview AI model identified weaknesses in a watered-down version of the Advanced Encryption Standard, according to the New York Times, highlighting the growing cyber security capabilities of AI systems. The research did not involve the encryption standards currently used by banks, communications networks or other critical systems, but demonstrated AI’s potential to discover vulnerabilities in widely used cryptographic algorithms.

Record crypto hacks in H1

Attackers stole more than $1.1bn through 212 verified crypto exploits in the first half of 2026, the highest number of incidents recorded in a six-month period, according to Blockaid. While losses were lower than the same period last year, attacks increasingly targeted operational weaknesses rather than software flaws, with compromised keys, signing systems and privileged access accounting for 74% of stolen funds. North Korea-linked groups were responsible for 55% of losses.

How will the US AI power pledge affect these energy stocks?

Rising power demand from AI data centres has sparked a legislative backlash in the US, with several states considering a moratorium on new facilities. The White House’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge, positioned as a move to protect consumers against rising energy prices, includes hyperscalers such as Alphabet [GOOGL] and Meta [META] among the signees. Aureon looks at three energy stocks that have signed the pledge and how it could affect their business.

Microsoft set to double data centre capacity

Like its big tech hyperscaler peers, Microsoft [MSFT] is rushing to build more data centres, signing more than $130bn of new leases in Q2 and adding 31 new facilities. CEO Satya Nadella said the firm is on track to roughly double its data centre capacity within two years, the Financial Times outlined. The expansion reflects surging demand from AI companies including OpenAI and Anthropic.

Robinhood’s earnings beat

The financial services company [HOOD] surpassed Q2 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.62 versus a $0.55 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.3bn, slightly above forecasts. The company posted adjusted EBITDA of $741m, up 35% year-on-year. Robinhood also raised $2.2bn through a zero-coupon convertible financing and launched the first version of “Agentic Trading”, which lets customers build AI agents to trade stocks, options and cryptocurrencies.

Why Amkor tanked after outstanding earnings

Amkor Technology [AMKR], one of the world’s largest outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, reported earnings on Monday 27 July, in the midst of the AI sell-off. As Aureon outlines, had the results landed even two weeks earlier, things might have been different. As it was, the numbers were not enough to distract investors from a somewhat lukewarm outlook and the promise of huge capex. The firm lost almost a quarter of its market value in a single session, falling 24.7%.