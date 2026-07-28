ETH outpaces BTC

Spot ether ETFs attracted $103.8m of net inflows in the week ended 24 July, roughly triple the $33.9m that flowed into bitcoin ETFs, marking the second straight week that ethereum products have outpaced their bitcoin counterparts, according to The Defiant. The shift was driven largely by BlackRock’s [BLK] iShares Ethereum Trust [ETHA], which took in $96.3m, while its iShares Bitcoin Trust [IBIT] recorded $95.5m of net outflows, suggestive of a continued rotation in investor demand towards ether.

Kospi spirals

South Korea’s Kospi tumbled 10.8% Tuesday, after trading was briefly halted by a circuit breaker amid heavy losses. The decline was led by artificial intelligence-linked (AI) chip stocks, with Samsung Electronics [SSNLF] and SK Hynix [SKHY] both falling more than 13%, following a 5% drop in Nvidia [NVDA] that saw the AI chipmaker lose its position as the world’s most valuable listed company to Apple [AAPL].

Back to earth with a bump

SpaceX [SPCX], meanwhile, has shed more than $1.2tn in market value since its June peak, with shares falling to $113.50 after declining in 13 of the past 16 trading sessions. Despite the sell-off, options activity remained mixed, with speculative traders continuing to buy high-strike call options, while most of the $442m in options premium traded on Monday was concentrated in protective put contracts, Seeking Alpha detailed, reflecting ongoing uncertainty over the stock’s near-term outlook.

Can these three stocks help Japan regain its robotics lead?

China currently leads the way when it comes to industrial robots, with 295,000 units installed in 2024, representing 54% of the market. Japan, which was second with 44,500 installs, recently launched an initiative to try and boost its presence in the space. Aureon analyses three Japanese robotic stocks that could benefit as the country pushes to become the industrial robot leader: Fanuc [FANUY], Kawasaki Heavy Industries [KWHIY] and Yaskawa Electric [YASKY].

Nvidia’s $5bn bet on AI startup

The chip colossus has agreed to invest about $5bn in what the Financial Times calls “one of Silicon Valley’s most closely watched AI companies”, Safe Superintelligence (SSI), led by OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever. The long-term partnership will see the company deploy Nvidia’s latest Vera Rubin AI chips. The investment is expected to help SSI expand its AI computing infrastructure to support what it describes as a research breakthrough, with the funding reportedly tied to performance milestones.

New Microsoft cyber security tools

Microsoft [MSFT] has launched new AI-powered cybersecurity tools designed to help customers identify and reduce security risks, including MAI-Cyber-1 Flash, an AI model trained to analyse software vulnerabilities and automate remediation efforts. The tools are built on Microsoft's MAI-Thinking-1 platform as the company expands its AI security capabilities. The release comes less than a week after OpenAI lost control of two of its security models.

Ondas’ “system-of-systems” pivot

A slew of acquisitions has boosted Ondas’ [ONDS] portfolio, positioning it as a diversified defence technology platform with a reach well beyond drone (and anti-drone) solutions. Record Q1 earnings, a healthy backlog and a revised annual revenue target suggest a clear runway for a firm that has historically struggled to maintain profitability. Aureon takes a look at what the latest acquisitions mean for Ondas’ reach and balance sheet, plus why the stock remains a popular target for short-sellers.