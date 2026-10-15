IREN Stock: IREN’s Neocloud Dreams

IREN [IREN] has spent the past two years convincing investors that it is more than a bitcoin miner with access to cheap power. Now, with reports that Anthropic has signed an undisclosed multi-year cloud agreement with the company, its transformation into an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure provider appears to be gaining momentum.

But there is a catch. Just as investors were weighing the prospect of a high-profile AI customer, research firm SemiAnalysis raised concerns over power outages, network disruptions and storage failures at IREN’s legacy data centres in British Columbia. The allegations challenge a central assumption underpinning the company’s ambitions: that it can deliver the reliable computing infrastructure demanded by major AI customers.

The market is therefore confronting two questions. Can IREN convert its growing contract book into a durable, higher-quality revenue stream? And can it execute an exceptionally capital-intensive expansion without compromising operational performance or shareholder returns?

Here, Aureon investigates IREN’s transition from cryptocurrency mining to AI cloud computing, its commercial progress and the risks that could determine whether its investment case holds up.

The pivot continues

Formerly known as Iris Energy, IREN operates across three business verticals: bitcoin mining, AI cloud services and AI data centres. IREN’s pivot towards supporting the AI infrastructure build-out crystallised in March 2025, when management announced a pause in bitcoin mining expansion at 52EH/s. Another key milestone came in Q4 2026, when cloud services revenue surpassed bitcoin mining as the company’s primary revenue stream, at $70.5m versus $66.7m. For the full year, AI cloud services grew eightfold to $128.8m, still dwarfed by bitcoin mining revenue of $578.2m.

Like most of its neocloud peers, IREN continues to operate at a loss, recording a net loss of $702.6m for FY2026 versus net income of $86.9m for the previous year, largely due to the cost of decommissioning bitcoin mining hardware and converting sites to provide AI-related services. 2027 is looking to be another year of heavy expansion, with capex guidance for the year in the $25bn-30bn range.

Demand, however, is booming. The company has signed multi-year contracts with Microsoft [MSFT] and Nvidia [NVDA], and in its Q4 earnings call management reported that $4bn of annualised run-rate revenue (ARR) had been contracted from its 2026 capacity, $1bn of which is currently operating.

IREN may be sitting on even more promising deals. Its Q4 release teased “a new multi-year AI Cloud contract with a leading frontier AI lab”, identified as Anthropic in an 11 October report from The Information. Neither company has officially confirmed the report, however, and the bullish rumours were quickly overshadowed by bearish allegations.

In a series of posts on X in early October, research firm SemiAnalysis described operational problems at IREN’s Prince George and Mackenzie facilities in British Columbia. The research firm cited reports of multi-day power outages, network disruptions, storage failures and air-quality control issues that allegedly contributed to connectivity problems and GPU errors.

SemiAnalysis also questioned aspects of IREN’s claims about its managed-cloud capabilities, drawing on its own testing and reports from customers using capacity directly or through resellers. Critically, however, the third-party research firm was more positive about the apparent infrastructure redundancy of newer developments at Childress and Sweetwater in Texas. Regardless, the report shook investor confidence that IREN’s transition is set to continue without a hitch.

IREN’s ups and downs

IREN shares have experienced considerable volatility in 2026, as enthusiasm over the company’s AI ambitions has competed with concerns over execution, financing and the profitability of its transition away from bitcoin mining.

The stock rallied sharply in H2 2025 as the firm shifted focus from cryptocurrency mining to data centre operations, following years spent at or below the $10.00 mark. IREN shares notched an all-time high of $76.87 on 5 November in the run-up to Q1 2026 earnings, but fell as a result of a revenue and earnings miss. In the months since then the stock price has fluctuated between the mid-$30 and mid-$60 mark, most recently rallying and then almost immediately dipping as investors reacted to the near-simultaneous SemiAnalysis report and Anthropic contract rumours. As of the 13 October close, the stock was trading at $34.80, down 7.86% since 1 January and down 41.78% in the past 12 months, but up 24.29% from its November 2021 IPO price of $28.00.

IREN stock chart by TradingView

IREN is scheduled to report earnings for Q1 2027 in early November.

Power and promises: IREN vs CRWV vs HUT

IREN occupies an intermediate position between a specialist GPU-cloud provider and a power-led data-centre developer. While many companies are capitalising on demand for AI infrastructure, their business models and sources of investment risk differ.

Market leader CoreWeave [CRWV] is the closest comparison for IREN’s AI cloud services business. It operates a specialist cloud platform designed for AI workloads at scale, giving investors more direct exposure to demand for GPU computing. Like IREN, it remains loss-making, but enjoys significant backing from top sector names like Nvidia. In January, the chip behemoth announced an additional $2bn investment in CoreWeave to support the build-out of more than 5GW of AI ‘factories’ by 2030. In Q2 2026, CoreWeave reported revenue of $2.56bn and a net loss of $626m.

Hut 8 [HUT] is a closer comparison for IREN’s evolution from cryptocurrency mining towards AI data-centre infrastructure. In July, Hut 8 announced a second 15-year lease worth $9.8bn for 352MW at its Beacon Point campus in Texas, bringing the campus’s contracted capacity to 704MW. As of 30 June 2026, its total contracted AI data-centre capacity was 949MW, and its total pipeline was 8.66GW. The company generated $74.9m in revenue in Q2 2026, split across its power, digital infrastructure and compute segments, up from $41.3m in the year-ago quarter.

This is how the fundamentals of the three stocks compare as of 13 October.

IREN CRWV HUT Market cap $18.54bn $47.93bn $12.63bn P/S ratio 19.06 5.97 35.77 Estimated sales growth (Current fiscal year) 296.31% 150.82% 25.69% Estimated sales growth (Next fiscal year) 160.88% 104.32% 94.23%

Source: Yahoo Finance

For investors, the companies represent three different paths to AI infrastructure growth. CoreWeave provides a benchmark for the specialist GPU-cloud model, while Hut 8 demonstrates how power assets and long-term leases can support a data-centre investment thesis. IREN is attempting to combine elements of both, but its ability to deliver reliable AI services and convert contracted capacity into cash flow remains central to its valuation.

The investment case for IREN stock

IREN offers exposure to the expansion of AI computing infrastructure, with a differentiated emphasis on power availability and data-centre development. Its reported customer relationships and $4bn contracted ARR suggest substantial commercial interest. However, as the SemiAnalysis reports underscore, access to power is only one component of a successful data-centre operation. Reliability, network connectivity, cooling, GPU availability and customer support all influence the value of the finished service.

Competition is another consideration. Beyond pure-play neoclouds, a number of other bitcoin miners have made the same pivot, capitalising on their access to cheap energy to pursue AI and high-performance computing opportunities. IREN must therefore compete not simply for electricity and GPUs, but for customers willing to commit to multi-year agreements and rely on its infrastructure for critical workloads.

The bull case is that IREN converts its contracted demand and power assets into a scalable AI business with more predictable revenue than cryptocurrency mining. Successful deployment of its newer facilities, expanding customer relationships and an orderly transition away from mining could support that outcome.

The bear case centres on execution and financing. Operational problems could damage customer confidence, while delays and capital requirements could undermine the economics of contracts that look attractive on paper. Furthermore, contracted ARR targets should not be treated as equivalent to near-term cash flow.

Conclusion

IREN’s evolution from bitcoin miner to AI infrastructure provider has reached an inflection point, with AI cloud services revenue overtaking mining revenue in the latest quarter, while its contracted ARR and customer pipeline point to substantial growth potential.

The reported Anthropic relationship adds another potential endorsement, but its financial significance remains unquantified and the companies have not confirmed the deal. Meanwhile, SemiAnalysis’ allegations concerning the British Columbia facilities raise legitimate questions about the operational foundations of IREN’s ambitions.

Even in the face of undeniable demand, the decisive issue remains whether IREN can deliver reliable infrastructure, commission contracted capacity on schedule and fund its expansion while converting headline revenue targets into sustainable earnings and cash flow.