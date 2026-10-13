IOVA Stock: Can Cell Therapy Deliver Commercial Growth for Iovance?

Biotech is having a moment. On the one hand, the big beasts of the broader medical space are snapping up smaller labs developing front-line treatments. On the other, startups are rushing to list. The space has seen 23 IPOs in 2026 so far, against 12 in 2025, with a further 23 labs saying they are going to go public via a reverse merger, as the Financial Times recently reported.

One company that looks well-placed to leverage the good health of the sector is Iovance Biotherapeutics [IOVA].

The US-based company specialises in tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, an immunotherapy that uses a patient’s own immune cells to attack cancer.

Its lead product, Amtagvi (lifileucel), became the first FDA-approved TIL cell therapy for a solid tumour cancer in February 2024. The treatment is designed for adults with advanced melanoma whose disease has progressed following previous treatment, addressing a patient population with limited options.

The approval gave Iovance an opportunity to establish a commercial business in a field previously dominated by research and clinical development. Its second commercial product, Proleukin, is an interleukin-2 drug used as part of the Amtagvi treatment regimen.

In short, the opportunity is substantial, but so are the execution challenges. Unlike conventional medicines that can be manufactured in large batches and distributed through established channels, Amtagvi requires an individualised process involving the extraction, expansion and reinfusion of a patient’s own immune cells. This creates logistical, manufacturing and cost challenges that could constrain adoption.

Iovance is now moving beyond the initial US launch, with regulatory expansion and clinical development in additional cancer indications offering potential growth opportunities. Seasoned investors will be looking for indications that rising demand can translate into sustainable revenue growth, improving margins and, ultimately, profitability. Let’s unpack the stock’s prospects.

Commercial momentum builds

Iovance reported record total product revenue of $99.3m in Q2 2026, driven by demand for Amtagvi and Proleukin. These results justified an optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year.

On 29 September, the company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $410m-420m, from a previous range of $350m-370m. The revised midpoint represented an increase of $55m and implied annual revenue growth of nearly 60%, according to management.

The company also reported that its network of authorised treatment centres had reached approximately 100 locations, with plans to expand to at least 110 by year-end. These centres are important to the commercial model because administering Amtagvi requires specialist facilities and trained clinical teams.

The revised outlook suggests that demand is developing more quickly than management had previously anticipated. However, revenue growth alone does not prove that a business model is sustainable. Investors must also consider the costs of manufacturing individualised therapies, the infrastructure needed to administer them and the resources required to support further clinical development.

The profitability question remains particularly important for a company that has spent heavily developing its technology and establishing its commercial operations. A sustained improvement in sales would help absorb these fixed costs, but the pace of that improvement will determine how quickly Iovance can reduce its losses.

Going global? Not quite yet

Iovance is also seeking to extend Amtagvi’s geographical reach. The treatment is approved in the US, Canada and Australia, although regulatory status and commercial availability vary by market.

In Australia, the company received provisional marketing authorisation in June 2026. In the UK, it resubmitted its marketing authorisation application with additional information in July, with an expedited review under way and potential approval expected later in 2026. EU expansion remains a further opportunity, although the company is working towards resubmitting its EU application and has not yet secured approval in the bloc.

Beyond melanoma, Iovance is investigating TIL therapies in other solid tumour cancers, both as standalone treatments and in combination with existing therapies. Success in additional indications could broaden the addressable market and reduce the company’s dependence on a single product and patient population.

These programmes remain subject to clinical and regulatory uncertainty. Pipeline expansion is therefore a potential source of future value rather than a substitute for demonstrating the commercial viability of Amtagvi.

IOVA stock: A white-knuckle ride

Iovance’s share price has seen substantial volatility, reflecting the changing balance between the promise of its technology and the financial risks associated with commercialising it.

IOVA stock rallied sharply in Q3 2026 as improving demand for Amtagvi and Proleukin strengthened the company’s revenue outlook. Following the guidance upgrade on 29 September, shares surged by around 28% in a single session. By early October, the stock had risen to over $14.00, many times the $2.73 price it had started the year with.

That performance marked a dramatic change in sentiment towards a business that had previously faced concerns about commercial uptake, operating losses and its ability to finance development. The shares remain well below their historical peak, however, and the recent rally does not remove the underlying execution risks.

As of the 12 October close, Iovance was up an impressive 433.33% in the year to date, and up an even more impressive 593.33% in the past 12 months.

Oncology competition: IOVA vs IMCR vs BMY

Iovance offers investors exposure to a relatively early-stage commercial cell therapy platform. However, it competes in a wider oncology market where established pharmaceutical companies and specialist biotechnology businesses are developing alternative approaches to treating melanoma and other cancers.

Oxford-based Immunocore [IMCR] provides a useful comparison. Its lead commercial product, Kimmtrak, is a T-cell receptor therapy approved for certain patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, a rare form of eye cancer. Unlike Iovance’s personalised cell therapy, Kimmtrak is an off-the-shelf treatment designed to direct T cells towards cancer cells expressing a specific target.

Immunocore reported Q2 2026 Kimmtrak revenue of $115.9m, up 18% year-on-year. The business offers investors exposure to a commercial-stage immunotherapy with an established international footprint, while further clinical trials could extend its reach into additional melanoma settings. Its more targeted treatment approach also provides a contrast with Iovance’s polyclonal TIL platform.

Bristol-Myers Squibb [BMY], meanwhile, represents a different proposition. The large pharmaceutical company markets several oncology medicines, including Opdivo and Opdualag, which are used in melanoma treatment. Opdualag generated $349m in revenue in Q2 2026, up 22% excluding foreign-exchange effects, according to the company’s results.

Bristol-Myers Squibb benefits from an established commercial infrastructure, a diversified product portfolio and the financial resources to fund research and development. Its scale also makes it less dependent on the success of any single medicine than Iovance.

The comparison highlights three distinct investment propositions: Iovance offers potential upside from the adoption of a novel personalised treatment; Immunocore provides exposure to a specialist immunotherapy business with established sales; and Bristol-Myers Squibb offers a more diversified pharmaceutical model. These are not direct substitutes, however, and their differing business models, growth prospects and financial risks should be considered when comparing their valuations.

This is how the three stocks currently stand in relation to each other.

IOVA IMCR BMY Market cap $4.62bn $1.63bn $124.91bn P/S ratio 12.86 3.79 2.54 Estimated sales growth (Current fiscal year) 56.63% 13.06% 3.52% Estimated sales growth (Next fiscal year) 43.83% 8.12% -2.76%

Source: Yahoo Finance

The investment case for IOVA stock

Iovance offers investors exposure to a potentially differentiated approach to treating solid tumour cancers. Amtagvi’s FDA approval established a commercial foothold for TIL therapy, while the company’s expanding treatment-centre network and upgraded revenue guidance suggest that demand is building.

The longer-term opportunity rests on more than the initial melanoma indication. Additional regulatory approvals, international expansion and successful clinical programmes in other cancers could broaden the market for Iovance’s technology. Moreover, were sales to continue to grow, the company could benefit from operating leverage as revenue begins to absorb the costs of its commercial and manufacturing infrastructure.

However, the risks are very real. Amtagvi’s individualised manufacturing process is more complex than that of a conventional drug, and patients must undergo a demanding treatment regimen. These requirements could end up restricting the number of eligible patients, limiting the number of centres able to administer the therapy and increasing the cost of delivering treatment.

Competition is another concrete concern. Established immunotherapies and emerging cell-based treatments could constrain adoption, while the company’s reliance on Amtagvi leaves it exposed to changes in the treatment landscape, not to mention any setbacks in commercial execution.

Iovance also remains loss-making, making its route to profitability a critical consideration. A P/S ratio of 12.86 suggests that the market is assigning substantial value to future growth. If commercial expansion disappoints, the shares could be vulnerable to a sharp valuation adjustment.

For investors, the distinction is between the promise of the underlying technology and the economics of delivering it at scale. Iovance has made meaningful progress towards becoming a commercial-stage biotech, but it must still demonstrate that growing demand can translate into durable financial returns.