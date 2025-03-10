Hover Cars and Androids by 2026?

XPeng [XPEV] shares rose 7.1% after its chairman announced plans to mass-produce flying cars and industrial robots by next year. The stock has nearly doubled in 2024, Bloomberg reported, outperforming global electric vehicle (EV) peers amid strong demand for its battery EVs and autonomous driving tech. Investor interest has also been fueled by an artificial intelligence-driven (AI) equity rally in Hong Kong.

Foxconn’s New LLM

The Taiwanese giant [FXCOF] has unveiled its first large language model, FoxBrain, trained in four weeks using 120 Nvidia [NVDA] H100 GPUs and Taiwan’s “Taipei-1” supercomputer, according to Seeking Alpha. Based on Meta’s [META] Llama 3.1 architecture, FoxBrain will enhance Foxconn’s Smart Manufacturing, Smart EV and Smart City platforms.

TSMC: We Can Handle Curbs

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co [TSM] posted a 43% year-on-year revenue surge in February, reaching NT$260.01bn, driven by AI chip demand. January-February sales grew 39% to NT$553.30bn, Seeking Alpha reported. However, revenue fell 11.3% from January. TSMC is a key supplier for Apple [AAPL], Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices [AMD]. CEO C.C. Wei said US export controls on AI chips were a manageable issue.

COIN Snubbed

Coinbase [COIN] shares dropped 5% after it failed to secure a spot in the latest S&P 500 rebalancing. DoorDash [DASH], TKO Group [TKO], Williams-Sonoma [WSM] and Expand Energy [EXE] will join the index. As OPTO recently outlined in our deep dive, COIN stock had a strong start to the year, with Argentina expansion and UK watchdog approval. Does this decision mark a change in its fortunes?

Stablecoins: The Next Crypto Opportunity?

Major banks and fintechs are racing to launch stablecoins, eyeing a revamp of cross-border payments long dominated by Tether and Circle, the Financial Times has unpacked. Bank of America [BAC] recently signaled interest, joining Standard Chartered [SBFF], PayPal [PYPL], Revolut and Stripe. Regulatory acceptance of stablecoins has grown, in contrast to past hostility toward Meta’s Libra.

Opaque Funding Sources for Musk’s Companies

Wealthy Chinese investors are secretly investing millions into Elon Musk’s private ventures — including xAI, Neuralink and SpaceX — using special-purpose vehicles to conceal their identities, the Financial Times has detailed. These opaque structures help investors avoid scrutiny from US authorities and companies wary of Chinese capital, as tensions between the two nations remain high.

Can EBAY Stock Regain Record Highs?

eBay [EBAY] has enjoyed an impressive rally in the past 18 months, rising 90.36% between October 27, 2023 and March 7, 2025. With an upcoming partnership with OpenAI and notable buys from big-name investors such as Ray Dalio, investors are wondering if the e-commerce stock still has an upside, or if its rally has run its course. OPTO examines the bull and bear cases for EBAY stock.