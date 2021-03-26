  • Updates

GameStop Mania Is Finally Coming To An End Following Poor Earnings

26 Mar 2021, 21:30GMT

View more

Following the crazy quarter that GameStop (NYSE: GME) just had, many fresh-faced investors appear to be shocked at the pretty poor results on display at the company’s Q4 earnings call. 

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

Perhaps this misunderstanding presents a valuable lesson for investors?

 

What’s up with GameStop?

COVID-19 hasn’t been kind to GameStop: stores closed, staff were laid off, sales declined. With that came an adjusted net loss of $138.8 million for fiscal year 2020, down from an adjusted profit of $19.1 million the prior year, while net sales declined 21% to $5.09 billion.

There was a glimmer of hope in the company’s pivot to online sales, which increased 175% and represented 34% of net sales in the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter versus 12% of net sales in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter.

However, let’s not kid ourselves anymore, this is a company in decline — even if its share price is up almost 600% year-to-date.

The short-squeeze that occurred in January was one of those once-in-a-blue-moon events, and is unlikely to happen again by the looks of things: Short interest in GameStop Corp as a percentage of the company’s float has declined to an estimated 15% as of Wednesday, versus a peak of 141% the first week of 2021.

In short (forgive the pun): there are no shorts to squeeze anymore. 

So, the company’s price will now start to rise and fall on its fundamentals, which are not strong.  

  • Sales are declining. 
  • Debt is growing. 
  • It has not adapted quickly enough to changing market trends (i.e. e-commerce).
  • It is not exactly boasting an all-star leadership team. 

We are seeing the beginning of the end of the mania around GameStop, and if investors want to learn the right way to invest, then they should consider the 6 Golden Rules.

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Justin Onuekwusi

Episode #54

  • Podcast
  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions

Justin Onuekwusi’s multi-asset fund optimism

Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management, is optimistic about the future of multi-asset strategies.

26 Mar 2021
Columnist

Why growth benefits from being gradual

Columnist

Should investors proceed with caution?

Updates

Why has Square’s share price dipped despite the cashless boom?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Why has Square’s share price dipped despite the cashless boom?
Updates

Why has Square’s share price dipped despite the cashless boom?

The online payment platform has seen demand for its Cash App soar as more and more businesses become cashless, but Square’s share price has dipped even so.

26 Mar 2021

The accounting short circuit that shocked Plug Power’s share price
Updates

The accounting short circuit that shocked Plug Power’s share price

Accounting errors in the company’s financial statements have hit Plug Power’s share price.

25 Mar 2021

Robinhood Files For IPO Despite String Of Recent Controversies
Updates

Robinhood Files For IPO Despite String Of Recent Controversies

Robinhood recently came under fire for its actions during January’s infamous short-squeeze, but that hasn’t stopped the company from filing for an IPO.

25 Mar 2021

Collaborative Fund

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

Kathryn McDonald

Radiant ESG

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar