  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles
  • robotics

Could Tesla Produce 100K Cybertruck’s By 2025?

06 Apr 2021, 20:15GMT

View more

  • blockchain
  • cannabis
  • china tech
  • clean energy
  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles
  • genome editing
  • lithium
  • robotics
  • saas
  • solar

According to a report from Morgan Stanley, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) could produce around 100,000 Cybertruck’s by 2025. The findings discussed 6 key considerations that were essential for the EV company to meet for this target to be reached, including: 

This article was originally written by MyWallSt. Read more market-beating insights from the MyWallSt team here.

  • Deliveries
  • Capacity Expansion
  • New Model Unveiling/Ramp.
  • China
  • Competition 
  • SaaS/Mobility transparency.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas stated: 

“We forecast 1,000 units of Cybertruck in FY21, ramping to 20k in FY22, 50k in FY23 and just under 100k in FY25.”

To Tesla bulls, these figures seemed conservative. CEO Elon Musk said he expects demand for the Cybertruck to reach levels never previously witnessed by Tesla, which highlighted his intense confidence considering the sky-high demand for the Model 3 at the time. 

Putting Jonas’ observations into perspective, producing 100,000 Cybertrucks in one year would only mean the company was manufacturing less than 2,000 Cybertruck’s a week by 2025. For comparison, Tesla rival Ford Motors produces 1,000 trucks a day. 

 

How many Cybertrucks does Tesla expect to manufacture? 

Tesla has not yet given an exact target annual output for Cybertruck production. The electric vehicle maker is currently working on the truck’s production at its Gigafactory in Texas. This factory has been nicknamed the ‘Tesla’s Cybertruck Factory’ as a section of the plant will be dedicated to the production of the vehicle. 

 

Will Tesla continue to grow? 

Tesla is in high growth mode as the company is constantly innovating and developing new products. In 2020, the company spent $1.4 billion on research and development and plans to do the same this year. This huge expenditure will allow for future innovation and growth. Tesla’s expansion into the Chinese market was a strategic business move for the company and one that will allow for further growth across the world. 

 

How many vehicles did Tesla deliver in 2020? 

Tesla delivered just under 500,000 vehicles in 2020 as promised, with management expecting annual delivery growth of 50% going forward. 

 

MyWallSt gives you access to over 100 market-beating stock picks and the research to back them up. Our analyst team posts daily insights, subscriber-only podcasts, and the headlines that move the market. Start your free trial now!

 

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Lululemon Doubles Digital Sales And Gives A Positive Outlook For 2021
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Lululemon Doubles Digital Sales And Gives A Positive Outlook For 2021

Lululemon’s upbeat outlook and earnings beat wasn’t enough to keep investors happy as shares fell after the retailer’s earnings call.

05 Apr 2021

  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Ark Invest launches interstellar ETF
  • Market Outlook

Julius De Kempenaer

Is communication a sector to watch in April?
  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • blockchain
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Lyn Alden on the network effect, Bitcoin and finding undervalued stocks

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Lululemon Doubles Digital Sales And Gives A Positive Outlook For 2021
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Lululemon Doubles Digital Sales And Gives A Positive Outlook For 2021

Lululemon’s upbeat outlook and earnings beat wasn’t enough to keep investors happy as shares fell after the retailer’s earnings call.

05 Apr 2021

Ark Invest launches interstellar ETF
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Ark Invest launches interstellar ETF

The technology-focused investment management firm has launched a new space ETF to harness the excitement for space exploration.

02 Apr 2021

Will Teledyne’s share price benefit from FLIR acquisition?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will Teledyne’s share price benefit from FLIR acquisition?

Teledyne’s acquisition of FLIR could open up a lucrative revenue stream related to outdoor activities.

02 Apr 2021

Is TikTok Owner ByteDance Going Public With A $250 Billion Valuation?
  • IPO Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

Is TikTok Owner ByteDance Going Public With A $250 Billion Valuation?

ByteDance has been valued at $250 billion in private trades after TikTok exploded in popularity this year, but is now the right time to go public?

01 Apr 2021

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar