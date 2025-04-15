Choose Musk or Choose China

A top Trump official has said that Europe needs to choose between US and Chinese technology, with particular reference to Elon Musk’s Starlink. Speaking to the Financial Times, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said that US allies need to “focus on the real long-term bogey: the rise of the Chinese Communist party”. He added: “If you’re concerned about Starlink, just wait for the CCP’s version.”

AMD Renews Efforts to Sell Plants

Advanced Micro Devices [AMD] is seeking revised bids for its artificial intelligence (AI) server assembly plants, Bloomberg reported; the firm is aiming to close a $3bn–4bn deal by Q2. Contenders include Taiwanese firms Compal Electronics [2324:TW] and Wistron Corp [3231:TW]. The US-based assets are prized for their 1,500 skilled workers, as Taiwanese firms rush to localize manufacturing amid tariff risks.

Intel Finally Sells Altera

Intel [INTC] has announced it is to sell a 51% stake in its Altera chip unit to private equity firm Silver Lake for $8.75bn as it seeks to raise cash and sharpen its focus on AI. Intel will retain 49% ownership. Altera makes programmable chips tailored for AI applications, and the deal could set the stage for a future IPO, according to the Financial Times. Silver Lake’s Ken Hao, a veteran in semiconductor deals, is leading the transaction.

Automakers Climb Up on Trump Climbdown

Global car stocks rallied after Donald Trump hinted at relief from import tariffs, saying on Monday that he was “looking at something to help some of the car companies”. Toyota [TM] and Honda [HMC] jumped 4.8% and 4%, while Tata Motors [TATAMOTORS:NS] gained 4.5%. Last week, OPTO unpacked why tariffs on cars and car parts could hurt US stocks as much as foreign ones.

TDK’s AI Breakthrough

Japanese electronics manufacturer TDK [TTDKY] has demonstrated the world’s first “spin photo detector”, which combines optical, electronic and magnetic elements to allow data to be processed 10 times faster than the technology currently used in AI processors. The Apple [AAPL] supplier claims the breakthrough could address a key bottleneck in the growth of generative AI, with mass production scheduled in the next three to five years.

Palantir Tapped for NATO AI Support

NATO has acquired an AI-powered military system known as Maven Smart System from Palantir [PLTR] to help streamline the processing of battlefield data. The deal — likely to be one of the company’s most significant contracts of the year — was completed in just six months, reflecting NATO’s urgency in modernizing its defense technology amid geopolitical tensions and concerns over US commitment to European security.

Warren Buffett: Tariff-Busting

Was Warren Buffet prepared for tariff-related volatility? While Elon Musk’s wealth has dropped by $134.7bn so far in 2025, Buffett’s wealth has increased by $11.5bn in the same period, with his Berkshire Hathaway [BRK-B] fund shored up by sales of Apple [AAPL] stock and a record $334.2bn cash pile at the end of FY 2024. OPTO explores some strategies the Oracle of Omaha has used to beat the market time and again.