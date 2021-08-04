  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation

Can the Beyond Meat share price deliver an earnings surprise?

04 Aug 2021, 18:30GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation

The Beyond Meat [BYND] share price has fallen 0.7% in the year-to-date, closing at $124.07 on 2 August. After gaining a rapid 53.6% at the start of the year to 27 January, the Beyond Meat share price slumped to $135.30 on 8 March. Further falls saw the Beyond Meat share price close 30 March at $126.12.

In early May, the Beyond Meat share price nosedived, closing at $101.52 on 13 May, down 18.78% for the year to date. An early June rally and a surge to $157.49 on 30 June raised prospects, but the Beyond Meat share price has been on a downward trend since then. The Beyond Meat share price closed 2 August down 1.45% over the past 12 months.

 

Beyond Meat share price falls despite market expansion

Beyond Meat is expected to report earnings for the quarter to June 2021 after markets close on 5 August. Zacks Equity Research analysts forecast 23.73% year-over-year growth in sales to $140.24m, while earnings per share are expected to fall to -$0.27. CNN Money’s analysts are slightly more optimistic, with consensus estimates of $141m sales and -$0.23 earnings per share.

The Zacks consensus estimates would see Beyond Meat’s sales increasing 29.66% from the previous quarter, while losses per share would have fallen 35.71% in the same period.

$145million

Zacks' optimistic sales forecast for Beyond Meat

 

The highest Zacks sales estimate of $145m would see sales rising 27.93% year-on-year, while its most pessimistic sales forecast sees them growing just 18.25% to $134.03m. The high earnings estimate of -$0.12 would see losses increase by 500%, while the low estimate of -$0.33 per share would see losses grow by 1,550%.

Analysts expect Beyond Meat’s sales to increase 38.39% to $562.95m in 2021, and to grow a further 48.91% to $838.28m in 2022. However, the pace of expansion of the business does not look set to bring Beyond Meat into profitability in that time, with losses of -$0.34 per share forecast for 2022. This inability to scale the business rapidly in the face of diverse competition could be weighing on the Beyond Meat share price.

Beyond Meat’s chairman and founder, Ethan Brown, recently told the BBC that he backed a tax on activities, such as meat consumption, that have negative environmental consequences. Plant-based meat alternatives have struggled to compete with meat on price, and a recent Citibank survey indicates that 32% of people feel these products are too expensive. Morningstar analyst Rebecca Scheuneman feels that a meat consumption tax would benefit Beyond Meat and other plant-based meat producers by making their products cheaper relative to traditional meat.

$562.95million

Beyond Meat's expected sales in 2021

 

Brown feels that economies of scale are crucial to reducing the cost of his products, which is why he has pursued partnerships with the likes of McDonald's [MCD] and Yum! Brands [YUM], the owner of KFC and Taco Bell, as well as Pizza Hut, which recently launched three pizzas featuring Beyond Meat products. Beyond Meat also set up shop in China with an online store on JD.com [JD], to cater to the increasing demand for plant-based foods in the world’s largest market for meat. The markets didn’t back the move, however, and the Beyond Meat share price fell 3.21% on 16 July, the day the store was announced.

 

Transforming food

The food and beverage industry, as measured by the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF [FTXG], has underperformed the S&P 500 so far this year (through 2 August) with gains of 7.47% (compared with the S&P 500’s 17.0%). Beyond Meat is the 27th-largest holding in the fund, with 1.38% of its weighting as of 2 August.

Beyond Meat’s advocates might not view it as a component of the traditional food and beverage industry, though, and more as one that seeks to disrupt it. Their vision for the Beyond Meat share price is that it will grow over time as consumer attitudes towards plant-based foods shift.

Such investors might favour the ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF [ANEW], which tracks an index of products and services associated with one or more of four transformational themes, one of which is “food revolution”. The fund is just outperforming the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the year-to-date (through 2 August) with gains of 8.8%. In comparison, First Trust’s Food & Beverage ETF had gained 8.1% in the year to date.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free Report

A new frontier: The 12 energy stocks to watch

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Will Moderna's share price withstand the revenue fall after COVID-19 peak?
  • Earnings
  • genome-editing

Will Moderna's share price withstand the revenue fall after COVID-19 peak?

Moderna is riding high on the back of its COVID-19 vaccine, but analysts are not sure this can be maintained.

04 Aug 2021
  • Industry Spotlight
  • cannabis

Will Earnings Make Cronos and Canopy Growth’s Share Prices Soar?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation
  • robotics

Will Virgin Galactic's share price take off on the back of Q2 earnings?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will delivery and freight help the Uber share price to accelerate?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Will Moderna's share price withstand the revenue fall after COVID-19 peak?
  • Earnings
  • genome-editing

Will Moderna's share price withstand the revenue fall after COVID-19 peak?

Moderna is riding high on the back of its COVID-19 vaccine, but analysts are not sure this can be maintained.

04 Aug 2021
Will Virgin Galactic's share price take off on the back of Q2 earnings?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation
  • robotics

Will Virgin Galactic's share price take off on the back of Q2 earnings?

With no revenue in sight can the Virgin Galactic share make a climb on the commercial launch plans and other initiatives.

03 Aug 2021
Will delivery and freight help the Uber share price to accelerate?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Will delivery and freight help the Uber share price to accelerate?

Share price of the ride sharing company has been rocky so far but can segments like deliveries boost revenues and provide stability to the stock?

03 Aug 2021
Should I Watch Square Following Its Afterpay Acquisition?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Should I Watch Square Following Its Afterpay Acquisition?

Square has officially joined the ‘buy now, pay later’ space through a massive, all-stock acquisition of Australian firm, Afterpay.

03 Aug 2021

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar