Can OpenAI Beat Google on Search?

Microsoft-backed [MSFT] OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT Search to all users this week, Bloomberg reported, intensifying its competition with Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google on this front. Previously exclusive to paid subscribers, the feature is now available across ChatGPT’s apps and website. Since ChatGPT’s 2022 debut, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed the space; both Microsoft and Google have added conversational AI features to their search products.

Colossal SoftBank Investment

SoftBank [SFTBY] has announced a plan to invest some $100bn in the US, according to the Financial Times, creating 100,000 jobs. CEO Masayoshi Son joined President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to make the announcement. Trump called Son a “brilliant guy”, and said the move was “a monumental demonstration of confidence in America’s future”, which will “help ensure that AI, emerging technologies and other industries tomorrow are built, created and grown right here in the US.”

Alibaba: Out of Time on Intime

The Chinese giant [BABA] is selling its Intime department store business to Youngor Fashion [600177:SS] for $1bn, taking a $1.3bn loss on its 2017 investment. The deal aligns with Alibaba’s strategy to shed non-core assets as it faces growing competition from PDD Holdings [PDD] and ByteDance. Intime was initially a bet on merging online and offline retail, but Alibaba is now streamlining to refocus on its core e-commerce operations.

Which Auto Stock is “Hotter” than Tesla?

As Seeking Alpha outlined, Rivian [RIVN] surged 6.75% on Monday, extending a six-week rally of 48% — outpacing Tesla [TSLA] to become the “hottest auto stock over the last six weeks”. Benchmark analysts highlighted its strong position in the EV market, top-rated models and projected gross profit this quarter. Back in June, OPTO argued that RIVN could be considered a better EV play than TSLA, largely due to expected revenue growth and a reasonably cheap share price compared to recent sales.

Chip Sales: US Leads China

Global semiconductor sales hit a record $56.9bn in October, up 22.1% year-over-year and 2.8% month-over-month. The Americas led regional growth, posting $18.7bn — an 8% sequential rise — and extending its lead over China to $2.5bn, Seeking Alpha detailed. Annual sales are projected to grow nearly 20% in 2024, with double-digit growth expected in 2025.

Will Trump Nix EV Subsidies?

President-elect Trump’s team is recommending cutting electric vehicle (EV) subsidies and tax credits, including the $7,500 purchase incentive, while reallocating $7.5bn from charging stations to domestic battery manufacturing. The plan emphasizes bolstering the “national defense supply chain” and would impose stricter limits on battery imports, with exemptions for US allies. Internal combustion engine regulations may also be eased, marking a pivot from Biden-era policies aimed at accelerating EV adoption.

Forget AI: These 3 Quantum Stocks Could Leap in 2025

Google sparked excitement in early December when it unveiled its quantum chip Willow, which, it claims, can take five minutes to solve a calculation that would take today’s most powerful computers 10 septillion years. While it is unlikely that Willow will be used in a commercial application before the end of the decade, this has not stopped investors from piling into the quantum computing theme. OPTO explores three quantum computing stock picks that could be set to rally in 2025.