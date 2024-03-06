  • Updates
  • artificial intelligence
  • health wellness
  • india tech
  • space

5 Top Stories

Bad Day for Apple; Good Day for Novo; Airship AI Soars 200%

By

07 Mar 2024, 03:55

Every day, we handpick the 5 Top Stories stock market investors need to know. In 5 minutes, you’ll learn the stocks, CEOs, and money managers moving markets.

Fifth Bad Day in a Row for Apple

The Cupertino company’s [AAPL] share price is “at a crossroads”, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett told MarketWatch, after the stock logged losses for five days straight. It is down nearly 12% in 2024, while the broader tech space continues on a major rally. Apple is facing a range of challenges, among them regulatory pressures: earlier this week, the EU issued the firm a €1.8bn fine for breaking competition laws. Apple has said it will appeal.

Yet More Good News for Novo Nordisk

A large, late-stage study has found that the Danish drugmaker’s [NVO] Ozempic delayed progression of chronic kidney disease in diabetes patients. This is the latest piece of evidence that the drug has medical benefits for conditions beyond type-2 diabetes and weight loss, Reuters reported. Elsewhere, data released on Monday showed that semaglutide reduced by 31% the amount of liver fat in people with HIV and a severe type of liver disease.

Paytm Losing Customers as Curbs Loom

On Wednesday the National Payments Council of India said on its website that the value of Paytm [PAYTM:NS] payments made on the country’s state-backed transactions system fell 14% to 1.7trn rupees in January. The two largest players in India’s growing fintech space — namely, Walmart-owned [WMT] PhonePe and Google’s [GOOGL] GPay — are both absorbing customers from Paytm, even before regulatory curbs take effect on 15 March.

OpenAI vs. Musk: Further Shots Fired

The OpenAI/Elon Musk showdown rumbles on, with the latter late on Tuesday publishing emails from Musk that seem to show that he had supported its for-profit business plans. This comes after Musk filed a lawsuit in San Francisco last week, accusing the artificial intelligence (AI) trailblazer of sacrificing their founding goals in order to raise funds. “We’re sad that it’s come to this with someone whom we’ve deeply admired,” wrote OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in a blogpost.

Airship AI Rockets 200% on Government Deal

Shares of Airship AI [AISP] jumped 200% on news that the company had signed a contract with the US Department of Justice (DoJ). Having gone public last December via a SPAC, Airship uses AI to help law-enforcement, defence and public sector clients leverage data. Its contract with the DoJ is for a “video and data-management platform supporting emerging public-safety and investigative requirements”, according to a press release.

Continue reading for FREE

Latest articles

Alibaba AI Push; Apple Flounders in China; Nio Losses Widen
  • Updates
  • Artificial intelligence
  • E-commerce
  • India tech
  • China tech
  • Electric vehicles

5 Top Stories

Alibaba AI Push; Apple Flounders in China; Nio Losses Widen

For the second time this year, Alibaba has led an artificial intelligence funding round — this time, it was for Chinese start-up MiniMax.

05 Mar 2024

Record High for TSMC; Tesla Thailand Plan; Big BioVie Offering
  • Updates
  • Semiconductors
  • Electric vehicles
  • Health & wellness
  • Biotechnology
  • Cannabis

5 Top Stories

Record High for TSMC; Tesla Thailand Plan; Big BioVie Offering

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. share price rose 5.2% to close at NT$725 in Taipei on Monday: its highest-ever level.

04 Mar 2024

“A Consumer Goods Story” — Christian Magoon on Cannabis Legalisation
  • News
  • Health & wellness
  • Cannabis

Analysis

“A Consumer Goods Story” — Christian Magoon on Cannabis Legalisation

Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs, discusses why cannabis legalisation could disrupt the traditional consumer goods sector.

01 Mar 2024

Streaming Juggernaut; Alibaba Cuts Prices; C3.ai Pops
  • Updates
  • China tech
  • Cloud computing
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Digital transformation

5 Top Stories

Streaming Juggernaut; Alibaba Cuts Prices; C3.ai Pops

Walt Disney and Reliance Industries announced Wednesday that they are to merge their Star India and Viacom18 units into a new Star India joint venture.

29 Feb 2024