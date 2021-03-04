ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Chinese stocks and ETFs – particularly those that deal with disruptive innovation and technology – have been gaining popularity with retail and institutional investors alike. John Maier, CIO of Global X ETFs, explains some of the reasons this might be on this week’s episode of ETF TV.

China’s market is expanding rapidly alongside its booming middle class population, making the country a hotspot for innovation and advancement. Maier suggests that, because these companies fit into recognisable themes, overseas investors feel more inclined to take advantage of the opportunities they present. He does acknowledge the ongoing impact of political tensions between China and the US, however.

They also discuss the increased interest in thematic ETFs, with ESG taking a prominent position in the new ETF and ETN listings this week.

To watch the full interview and to find out more about this week’s new ETFs, watch the full episode below.