  • Earnings
  • disruptive innovation

Antofagasta shares flat after cutting copper production forecast

By

18 Oct 2022, 02:20

With drought and a pipeline spill hitting production volumes at its flagship Los Pelambres facility, Antofagasta has seen copper output tumble. Furthermore, recessionary conditions raise the spectre of falling copper prices.

The Antofagasta [ANTO.L] share price has fallen 14% in the year-to-date (through 16 October), with the Chilean-based, London-listed copper miner hampered by pipeline spills and an ecological climate as hostile as the economic one in 2022.

Antofagasta also produces gold and molybdenum, though copper accounts for by far the majority of its output. With the company due to report its Q3 production on 19 October, copper output for the year is forecast to be down to between 640,000 and 660,000 tonnes, a disappointing drop from the 2021 figure of 721,500 tonnes.

In the first half of the year, Antofagasta was tracking behind even these modest expectations, with 268,600 tonnes produced. Production of gold and molybdenum, a chemical used to strengthen steel alloys, have likewise tracked behind 2022 targets during the first half of the year.

To reach the guideline production figures, 372,000 tonnes of copper need to be produced in the remaining half of the year, nearly 40% more than during the opening six months. As such, investors will be hoping for at least 186,000 tonnes of copper produced in Q3 when the production report is published.

Compared to last Octobers Q3 report, this figure would see quarterly copper production up 2.76% year-over-year. Added to the H1 total, the first nine monthscopper output of 454,600 tonnes would see the first nine monthstotal down 16.22% over the previous year. Financial Times analysts expect Antofagastas earnings to fall 57.19% this year to $0.61 per share, with revenues down 26.24%.

ANTO Chart by TradingView

Antofagasta adjusts copper production output

Most of the shortfall in output this year is the result of a pipeline spill and water shortages at Los Pelambres, the groups largest mine. On 15 June, the company said its anticipated output would be at the low end of its (then) 660,000–690,000 tonnes guidance, before adjusting this further downwards to 640,000–660,000 tonnes in its Q2 production report on 20 July.

Despite downgrading the copper production guidance, the Q2 report saw the Antofagasta share price creep up by 0.24% on 20 July.

Concerns over copper supply pushed the price up by 2% per tonne to $7,473 on the same day, perhaps suggesting that disappointing production quantities may not harm Antofagastas share price in and of themselves, provided that competitors arent able to make up the shortfall.

A report from Fitch Solutions country risk and industry research recently predicted an average annual growth rate of 3.2% for copper output between 2022 and 2031. However, it appears this will mainly be driven by Antofagastas competitors such as BHP [BHP], Teck Resources [TECK] and Codelco, while the drought that has hampered Los Pelambress production capacity is ongoing” as of September.

That said, the Q2 report mentioned that the $2.2bn expansion of Los Pelambres was 82% complete and, as well as increasing copper production volumes by 60,000 tonnes per year, the work should render the facility more resistant to prolonged droughts.

Why a recession could lead to a fall in copper prices

Besides production volumes, the price of copper and the broader macroeconomic climate are causes of concern for Antofagasta and investors. CEO Iván Arriagada warned on 5 October that a recession could cause a temporary downturn in copper prices.

On the same day, the Chilean government cut its 2023 average price estimate from $3.92 per pound to $3.62.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Santiago, Arriagada said: “We are living in a global recessionary environment and copper prices will be at the low end of the cycle in the short term due to the economic context.”

Analysts, on the whole, share a gloomy near-term outlook for Antofagasta. Out of 19 analysts polled by the Financial Times, the consensus is skewed towards selling the stock, with two giving a ‘buy' recommendation and another two an ‘outperform’ rating. Five rating the stock ‘underperform', one a ‘sell’ and the remaining nine rated it a ‘hold’.

The 17 analysts offering 12-month price targets polled by the Financial Times yielded a median target of 1,216.48p, 12.9% above the 14 October close of 1,077.50p. The most optimistic analysts see the Antofagasta share price gaining just 36.5% to 1,470.70p over the next 12 months, while at the pessimistic end, the low target of 963.16p sees the stock falling 10.6% in that time.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Latest articles

Can the Argo Blockchain share price recover from heavy falls?
  • News
  • Blockchain

Can the Argo Blockchain share price recover from heavy falls?

Argo Blockhain’s share price is down over 80% in 2021. After last week’s operational update failed to halt the share price slide, what are the crypto miner’s prospects?

17 Oct 2022
Has the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF bottomed?
  • Industry spotlight
  • Semiconductors

Has the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF bottomed?

The SPDR S&P Semiconductor share price has halved this year amid an uncertain macro environment. Still, analysts have good reason to remain bullish for the future.

17 Oct 2022
Sales dip knocks Barratt shares ahead of Bellway results
  • Earnings
  • Disruptive innovation

Sales dip knocks Barratt shares ahead of Bellway results

Adverse economic conditions have battered UK housebuilders as seen in Barratt’s recent trading update. Bellway’s preliminary results could follow suit.

14 Oct 2022
Apple and Spotify shares mixed after TikTok’s music expansion
  • Updates
  • Disruptive innovation

Top stories

Apple and Spotify shares mixed after TikTok’s music expansion

News that TikTok is reportedly in talks with music labels about expanding into the music streaming space prompted a mixed reaction from Apple and Spotify investors.

14 Oct 2022