Amazon Targets Robotaxi Expansion

The sector is accelerating fast. Following the announcement earlier this week that Uber [UBER] is teaming up with Pony AI [PONY] to launch autonomous rides in the Middle East, Jesse Levinson, the Co-Founder of Amazon’s [AMZN] Zoox, has told the Financial Times that the self-driving start-up will ramp up production in the US, opening a new site in California’s Bay Area, where it will make “hundreds and then thousands” of its custom robotaxis.

Hon Hai Expands EV Operation

Apple [AAPL] supplier Hon Hai Precision [HNHPF] has secured Mitsubishi Motors [MMTOF] as its first major electric vehicle (EV) contract manufacturing client, Bloomberg reported. Under the deal, subsidiary Foxtron will develop an EV to be built in Taiwan by Yulon Motor Co [2201:TW] and sold in Australia and New Zealand by late 2026. Foxconn’s previous efforts to partner with Nissan [NSANY] fell through.

Tariffs Prompt Rivian to Cut Forecast

Elsewhere in the space, US-based EV maker Rivian [RIVN] cut its 2025 delivery forecast to 40,000–46,000 units, from a prior 46,000–51,000, citing trade policy uncertainty and trade tariffs. The company, which imports battery cells for vehicles built in Illinois, warned of impacts on supply chains and costs, the Financial Timesdetailed. It also raised expected capex to $1.8bn–1.9bn and announced a $120m supplier park to mitigate risks.

Novo Climbs Despite FY Guidance Cut

Novo Nordisk [NVO] shares jumped 7% after the company said Wegovy sales should rebound in H2 2025. While Q1 sales of the blockbuster weight-loss drug missed expectations and full-year guidance was trimmed, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen said the end of a US Food and Drug Administration’s drug shortage ruling should curb compounding and restore US market share in the coming months, CNBC outlined.

SMCI Is Confident Over AI Prospects…

Super Micro Computer [SMCI] posted Q3 2025 revenue of $4.6bn, citing artificial intelligence (AI) platform delays as customers awaited the shift from Hopper to Blackwell GPUs, Seeking Alpha detailed. CEO Charles Liang expects stronger quarters ahead, supported by new products like Datacenter Building Block Solutions and B200 HGX systems. FY revenue is projected at $21.8bn–22.6bn, with Q4 EPS seen at $0.40–0.50.

…As Is AMD

Fellow California-based chip stock Advanced Micro Devices [AMD] delivered Q1 2025 revenue of $7.4bn, up 36% year-over-year, fueled by a 57% jump in data center sales to $3.7bn and a 68% surge in client CPU sales. CEO Lisa Su cited new cloud partnerships with AWS, Alphabet’s [GOOGL] Google and Alibaba [BABA]. Check in with OPTO tomorrow for a detailed breakdown of AMD’s earnings.

Why Is SoFi Floundering?

Reported on April 29, fintech SoFi [SOFI] had a great Q1: quarterly revenues increased 20% year-over-year to reach a record $771.76m, and membership increased by 800,000 new users, bringing the total to 10.9 million. However, the good news has not translated into stock gains, with several different issues weighing on SOFI stock. OPTO investigates the company’s prospects for a rally in the near term.