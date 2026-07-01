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FTSE 100 starts around 10,490 as investors await UK PMI data

The FTSE 100 started the second half around 10,490 points as investors watched UK PMI data, Associated British Foods, Topps Tiles and consumer demand signals after Nike's cautious update.

Andreas Lipkow - Headshot (600x600)
written by
Andreas Lipkow

Chief Market Analyst

Investors are likely to ease into the second half of the year with a cautious approach, focusing on the upcoming UK Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data. Following recent signs of improving economic momentum, today's releases are expected to provide further clues on whether the recovery remains on track. While softer consumer sentiment is likely to weigh modestly on the outlook, parts of business activity are still expected to remain in expansion territory.

Corporate news will also attract attention, with Associated British Foods and retailer Topps Tiles providing trading updates that should offer further insight into current operating conditions and consumer demand.

After Nike struck a more cautious tone in its quarterly results yesterday, investors will now be seeking evidence of how resilient the UK consumer remains. The performance of domestic-facing businesses will provide an important gauge of whether consumer spending continues to hold up despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

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FTSE 100 opens the week at 10,490 as investors focus on geopolitics and UK politics

FTSE 100 opens the week at 10,490 as investors focus on geopolitics and UK politics

The FTSE 100 opened the week at 10,490 points as investors watched US-Iran negotiations and the UK political backdrop.

FTSE 100 seen opening around 10,423 on Thursday

FTSE 100 seen opening around 10,423 on Thursday

The FTSE 100 is seen opening around 10,423 on Thursday as lower energy prices support UK consumer sentiment, while investors remain cautious ahead of key US macro data.

The Week Ahead: Nike earnings, ISM manufacturing, US jobs report

The Week Ahead: Nike earnings, ISM manufacturing, US jobs report

Welcome to Michael Kramer’s pick of the key market events to look out for in the week beginning Monday 29 June.

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