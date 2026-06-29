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FTSE 100 opens the week at 10,490 as investors focus on geopolitics and UK politics

The FTSE 100 opened the week at 10,490 points as investors watched US-Iran negotiations and the UK political backdrop.

Andreas Lipkow - Headshot (600x600)
written by
Andreas Lipkow

Chief Market Analyst

The FTSE 100 began the new trading week at 10,490 points, with investors in the UK focused on two key themes. The first is the progress of negotiations between the United States and Iran, which continues to shape global risk sentiment and energy markets. The second is the domestic political landscape, where attention is turning to the leadership ambitions of Andy Burnham.

In a closely watched speech later today, the Labour leadership contender is expected to outline his economic agenda and present plans aimed at strengthening the UK economy. While the announcement may generate short-term market interest, its immediate impact on the broader equity market is likely to remain limited.

Overall, the FTSE 100 is expected to trade within a relatively narrow range, with market activity reflecting the quieter conditions typically seen during the summer trading season.

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FTSE 100 seen opening around 10,423 on Thursday

FTSE 100 seen opening around 10,423 on Thursday

The FTSE 100 is seen opening around 10,423 on Thursday as lower energy prices support UK consumer sentiment, while investors remain cautious ahead of key US macro data.

FTSE 100 slips as oil retreat offsets calmer UK politics

FTSE 100 expected to open lower at 10,327 points on Tuesday

The FTSE 100 is expected to open Tuesday's trading session lower at 10,327 points.

FTSE 100 falls as investors await Bank of England decision

FTSE 100 falls as investors await Bank of England decision

The FTSE 100 is trading lower near 10,440 as investors wait for today's Bank of England decision. Stronger-than-expected headline labour data have complicated the policy backdrop, but falling vacancies and weak payroll trends still point to caution.

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