FTSE 100 slips as oil revives inflation concerns

The FTSE 100 was trading at around 10,440 by midday on Tuesday, with investors remaining cautious amid mounting concerns that higher oil prices could reignite inflationary pressures.

At the start of the conflict with Iran, markets had already feared that rising energy costs would trigger a fresh wave of inflation. Those concerns subsequently eased as many companies were able to absorb a large share of the higher input costs without passing them on fully to consumers.

Energy costs move back into the policy debate

Investors are once again becoming increasingly concerned that the latest rise in energy prices may ultimately feed through to end consumers in the form of higher retail prices. Such a development could prompt central banks to adopt a more hawkish stance.

A growing number of policymakers are calling for a more proactive monetary policy approach, arguing that central banks should act pre-emptively rather than simply responding to incoming data. That leaves oil prices, inflation expectations and Bank of England policy signals closely linked in investors' minds.

Commodity stocks provide some support

Within the FTSE 100, the renewed strength in crude oil prices has boosted demand for shares of BP, Shell, Rio Tinto and other commodity-related companies, as investors seek exposure to sectors that typically benefit from higher raw material prices.

That support is helping to cushion the broader index, even though the overall tone remains cautious and investors are reluctant to add risk while the energy and inflation outlook remains unsettled.

Retail data weighs on consumer names

Meanwhile, the BRC-KPMG retail-sales monitor for June, released today, came in below market expectations, weighing on shares of consumer goods companies and retailers as investors reassessed the outlook for household spending.

The data reinforced concerns that higher fuel and energy costs could further squeeze disposable income if they feed through into retail prices. For consumer-facing stocks, that keeps the balance of risks tilted towards weaker demand and more selective spending.