FTSE 100 opens the week on a softer note as Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment
The FTSE 100 is trading around 10,505 as renewed US-Iran tensions lift energy prices, revive inflation concerns and keep UK equities cautious. TSMC's record quarterly results are helping technology-related stocks, while higher crude prices support BP and Shell.
Middle East tensions revive inflation concerns
The FTSE 100 has started the new trading week on a weaker footing and is currently trading at around 10,505.
UK equities were unable to fully distance themselves from the latest developments in the Middle East, with renewed military clashes between the United States and Iran pushing crude and broader energy prices higher and reigniting inflation concerns. Investors are increasingly mindful of the Bank of England's relatively hawkish stance recently, raising fears that higher energy prices could delay or even reverse the central bank's path towards monetary easing.
Downgrade adds to cautious UK sentiment
Adding to the cautious tone was a downgrade of the UK equity market by a major US investment bank, which lowered its recommendation from overweight to underweight, further dampening investor sentiment.
As a result, the FTSE 100 is searching for a new equilibrium at the start of the week and is expected to settle into a relatively narrow trading range as the session progresses. With today's economic calendar largely devoid of major data releases, stock-specific developments are taking centre stage.
Technology and oil majors offer support
The record quarterly results reported by TSMC are providing support for technology-related stocks, helping shares of Computacenter extend their recent gains.
Meanwhile, oil majors BP and Shell are benefiting from higher crude prices and are providing important support for the broader index.
Mining stocks come under pressure
In contrast, investors are taking a more cautious approach towards mining stocks, with companies such as Antofagasta, Endeavour Mining and Fresnillo coming under pressure as sentiment towards the metals and precious metals sector weakens.
FTSE 100 extends losses after the open as inflation concerns resurface
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FTSE 100 expected to open lower as central banks, Iran and tech valuations stay in focus
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FTSE 100 treads water near 10,500 as UK inflation undershoots forecasts
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