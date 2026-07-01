Log inStart trading

EUR/USD faces a critical test before US jobs report

EUR/USD is hovering near key support ahead of Thursday's US jobs report, with dollar strength threatening to push the pair lower.

Michael Kramer - Headshot (600x600)
Michael J Kramer

Founder, Mott Capital Management

EUR/USD tests 1.14 support

EUR/USD finds itself in a precarious position one day before the key June US jobs report on Thursday, 2 July. The pair is trading around 1.14, a key support area. A short-term resistance level has also emerged near the 10-day exponential moving average.

Support for the euro appears limited for now. The currency pair is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting those levels may now act more as resistance than support.

EUR/USD, November 2024 - present

EUR/USD faces a critical test before US jobs report - EUR/USD tests 1.14 support

Sources: TradingView, Michael J Kramer

Jobs report could decide the next move

If the euro breaks below 1.1400 after a potentially strong US jobs report, it could weaken towards 1.1280. Over time, that could even open the way to a further decline towards the 1.1090 area.

It is worth noting that the euro may be forming a bullish divergence, with the RSI making a higher low as recently as 24 June while the exchange rate has made a lower low since mid-March. That could be an early sign that the euro is trying to form a bottom, although it does not necessarily mean the decline is over.

For now, broad-based dollar strength appears to be developing across markets, which could become a significant headwind for the euro going forward.

:
US dollar strength may reassert itself amid a hawkish shift

H2 outlook: US dollar may reassert itself amid hawkish shift

In part three of our four-part second-half outlook series, Michael Kramer looks at how renewed inflation pressure and hawkish central banks could support the US dollar.

USD vs Bitcoin vs Gold

US jobs data could decide whether the dollar has found a floor

Job openings, ADP payrolls and non-farm payrolls may show whether the dollar rebound can hold, or whether gold and Bitcoin can recover from annual lows.

The Week Ahead: Nike earnings, ISM manufacturing, US jobs report

The Week Ahead: Nike earnings, ISM manufacturing, US jobs report

Welcome to Michael Kramer’s pick of the key market events to look out for in the week beginning Monday 29 June.

PersonalInstitutionalGroupProfessional
CMC-Markets stacked 222x100 navy20@2x FOOTERMulti-Asset Platform

JOIN US

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

With our intuitive trading apps, you can keep an eye on the markets and your open positions on the go

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets, CFDs, OTC options or any of our other products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.


CMC Markets UK plc (173730) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

Telephone calls and online chat conversations may be recorded and monitored. Apple, iPad, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. This website uses cookies to obtain information about your general internet usage. Removal of cookies may affect the operation of certain parts of this website. Learn about cookies and how to remove them. Portions of this page are reproduced from work created and shared by Google and used according to terms described in the Creative Commons 3.0 Attribution License.

RegulationsLegal documentsImportant informationFraud awarenessVulnerable customers PrivacyCookiesPublic relationsCareers
© 2026 CMC Markets