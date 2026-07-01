EUR/USD faces a critical test before US jobs report

EUR/USD tests 1.14 support

EUR/USD finds itself in a precarious position one day before the key June US jobs report on Thursday, 2 July. The pair is trading around 1.14, a key support area. A short-term resistance level has also emerged near the 10-day exponential moving average.

Support for the euro appears limited for now. The currency pair is trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting those levels may now act more as resistance than support.

EUR/USD, November 2024 - present

Sources: TradingView, Michael J Kramer

Jobs report could decide the next move

If the euro breaks below 1.1400 after a potentially strong US jobs report, it could weaken towards 1.1280. Over time, that could even open the way to a further decline towards the 1.1090 area.

It is worth noting that the euro may be forming a bullish divergence, with the RSI making a higher low as recently as 24 June while the exchange rate has made a lower low since mid-March. That could be an early sign that the euro is trying to form a bottom, although it does not necessarily mean the decline is over.

For now, broad-based dollar strength appears to be developing across markets, which could become a significant headwind for the euro going forward.