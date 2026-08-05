Log inStart trading

DAX pauses after record rally as Fresenius gains while Infineon comes under pressure

The DAX paused after its record rally above 26,400 points as investors took profits and geopolitical concerns returned. Fresenius remained in demand after strong earnings, while Infineon came under pressure amid growing concerns over the semiconductor cycle.

Andreas Lipkow - Headshot (600x600)
written by
Andreas Lipkow

Chief Market Analyst

05 Aug 2026, 15:25

DAX takes a breather after record run

Following its powerful rally above 26,400 points during the first half of the week, the DAX took a breather on Wednesday.

Given the speed and intensity with which the German benchmark surged from one record high to the next in the opening trading days of the month, investors are becoming increasingly cautious. Although many companies continue to deliver better-than-expected quarterly results, selective profit-taking has begun to emerge.

Geopolitical concerns return to the forefront

At the same time, geopolitical concerns returned to the forefront. Both Iran and the United States described their ongoing negotiations as fragile, indicating that a breakthrough is unlikely within the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Houthi forces have intensified their activities in the Red Sea, threatening to intercept additional oil tankers. These renewed geopolitical tensions have somewhat overshadowed the recent record-setting momentum in equity markets.

Infineon pressured by chip-cycle concerns

Infineon remained under pressure as uncertainty surrounding the outlook for the semiconductor industry continues to grow. Investors are increasingly concerned that the current chip cycle may be approaching its peak.

At the same time, China is rapidly expanding its domestic semiconductor industry through substantial investment, positioning itself as an increasingly formidable competitor in the global chip market.

Fresenius and Bayer stay in focus

Among the session's strongest performers was Fresenius, whose upbeat earnings report continued to attract investor interest. Bayer also remained in focus following its better-than-expected quarterly results released a day earlier.

Investors currently favour defensive sectors backed by solid corporate fundamentals, allowing them to participate in the DAX's record-breaking rally while reducing overall portfolio risk.

PMI data support recovery narrative

Adding to the constructive backdrop, today's purchasing managers' Index (PMI) exceeded expectations.

At 52.2, the index points to a promising start to the second half of the year and provides further evidence that economic activity is continuing to recover.

:
DAX seen opening around 26,400 as investors look past AMD and SpaceX earnings

DAX seen opening around 26,400 as investors look past AMD and SpaceX earnings

The DAX is set to extend its record-breaking rally near 26,400 as investors continue to favour technology stocks, looking past disappointing AMD and SpaceX earnings while rewarding stronger guidance from Fresenius.

DAX extends record rally as Palantir reignites AI optimism

DAX extends record rally as Palantir reignites AI optimism

The DAX has extended its record rally above 26,000 after Palantir's stronger-than-expected results revived optimism around AI-related stocks, while investors continue to watch earnings, US data and Iran-related risks.

DAX surges above 26,000 as Trump announces talks while Iran denies negotiations

DAX surges above 26,000 as Trump announces talks while Iran denies negotiations

The DAX broke decisively above 26,000 and reached a fresh all-time high as falling oil prices and renewed hopes for US-Iran talks lifted sentiment, even as Tehran later denied that negotiations had resumed.

PersonalInstitutionalGroupProfessional
CMC-Markets stacked 222x100 navy20@2x FOOTERMulti-Asset Platform

JOIN US

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

With our intuitive trading apps, you can keep an eye on the markets and your open positions on the go

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CMC Markets is a reference to CMC Markets Germany GmbH. CMC Markets Germany GmbH is a company licensed and regulated by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) under registration number 154814.

Telephone calls and online chat conversations may be recorded and monitored. Apple, iPad, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. This website uses cookies to obtain information about your general internet usage. Removal of cookies may affect the operation of certain parts of this website. Learn about cookies and how to remove them. Portions of this page are reproduced from work created and shared by Google and used according to terms described in the Creative Commons 3.0 Attribution License.

RegulationsLegal documentsImportant informationFraud awarenessVulnerable customers PrivacyCookiesPublic relationsCareers
© 2026 CMC Markets