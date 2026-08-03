DAX breaks above 26,000

The DAX not only reached a fresh all-time high on Monday but also broke decisively above the 26,000-point threshold, defying expectations at a time when geopolitical risks remain elevated and the outlook for the German economy is still relatively subdued.

The latest rally once again caught many investors by surprise.

Falling oil prices lift sentiment

The primary catalyst behind the strong start to the week was the renewed prospect of diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran.

Falling oil prices injected positive momentum into the market, easing concerns over inflation and reducing expectations of further monetary tightening by central banks.

Iran denial tempers optimism

However, the optimism faded somewhat during the afternoon after Iran denied US President Donald Trump's assertion that negotiations between the two countries had resumed.

The situation remains highly fluid, with multiple mediators, including Pakistan, Oman and Jordan, reportedly involved in diplomatic efforts.

Leadership vacuum complicates talks

The conflict has become increasingly complex, not least because the elimination of several senior political and military leaders in Iran has created a leadership vacuum, complicating the negotiation process.

As a result, financial markets are likely to remain highly sensitive to conflicting headlines and shifting geopolitical developments in the days ahead.

PMIs point to gradual improvement

On the macroeconomic front, today's purchasing managers' indices (PMIs) provided further evidence that economic conditions across Europe continue to improve gradually.

While the data support the narrative of a tentative recovery, investors remain cautious. The economic outlook is still fragile, and it would take relatively little to derail the nascent improvement. Nevertheless, today's PMI releases added to the positive backdrop that helped propel the DAX to another record-breaking session.