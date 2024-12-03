Will These Setbacks Hurt TSLA Stock?

Tesla’s [TSLA] Shanghai factory saw a 4.3% year-over-year decline in deliveries in November, according to preliminary data from the China Passenger Car Association reported by Bloomberg, shipping 78,856 units. This was despite an increase in subsidies from the Chinese government. In a separate legal setback for Tesla, a Delaware judge rejected the company’s “creative” second attempt to reapprove Elon Musk’s 2018 pay package, which is now worth more than $100bn following surges in Tesla’s stock.

SpaceX Shoots for the Moon

Meanwhile, Musk’s SpaceX is reportedly considering a share sale that would value the company at approximately $350bn, a notable increase from a previously cited total of $255bn. If finalized, this would solidify SpaceX’s position as the world’s most valuable private start-up. The plan, first covered by Bloomberg, involves selling existing shares, with specifics contingent on demand from potential insider sellers and buyers; terms may evolve as interest solidifies.

Intel Ouster: How Will Investors Respond?

Pat Gelsinger has resigned as CEO of the US chipmaker [INTC] after nearly four years at the helm, the Financial Times reported. CFO David Zinsner and Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus will serve as interim co-CEOs until a permanent successor is appointed. Gelsinger said that it had been “a challenging year for all of us as we have made tough but necessary decisions to position Intel for the current market dynamics”. The INTC share price climbed on the news, but remains nearly 50% down this year.

Nu Braces for Headwinds

Citi has downgraded Nu Holdings [NU], the parent of NuBank in Brazil and Mexico, to ‘sell’ from ‘neutral’, citing challenges in sustaining growth following rapid expansion. Shares fell 2.2% in premarket trading on Monday. In a note seen by Seeking Alpha, analyst Gustavo Schroden highlighted a decline in Q3 metrics, including lower average revenue per active customer and rising funding costs. Last week, OPTO anticipated that Nu’s hot streak might cool before rising again.

Nvidia Backs AI Infrastructure Stock

Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure group Nebius [NBIS] has secured $700m in private equity financing. The round includes contributions from Nvidia [NVDA] and Accel, a prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firm. The funding comes just six weeks after Nebius resumed trading on the Nasdaq following its July split from Yandex, Russia’s largest internet company. The firm plans to integrate Nvidia’s cutting-edge Blackwell GPUs into its cloud services next year.

SMCI: a Sigh of Relief

AI server manufacturer Super Micro Computer [SMCI] surged more than 30% intraday on Monday, according to Seeking Alpha, after an independent special committee cleared its board and audit committee of misconduct allegations. The investigation found no basis for the claims made by former auditor Ernst and Young, who had flagged governance and transparency concerns. The review highlighted some deficiencies but concluded no restatement of financials was necessary.

Buoyed by Shopee Profit, Sea is up 200%

Shares in southeast Asia’s top e-commerce company Sea [SE] have surged over 200% this year as its online shopping platform Shopee turned profitable in Q3. The e-commerce business’ leading market share is under threat, however, with the rapid expansion of competitors like ByteDance’s TikTok and PDD’s [PDD] Temu in Sea’s core markets. OPTO examines how the Singapore-based firm stacks up to the competition, and why its limited exposure to the Chinese market could be key to its success.

