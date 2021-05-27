Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV Will the SPAC race heat up following SEC clearance?

27 May 2021, 11:55GMT

  • disruptive innovation

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

In this week’s episode of ETF TV, hosts Dan Barnes and Debbie Fuhr discuss the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) market with Tuttle Capital Management CEO and CIO, Matthew Tuttle. In the first five months of 2021, SPACs have already raised more money than in the entirety of 2020, and each individual preceding year.

Matthew admits the sector has cooled down somewhat in recent weeks, citing SEC caution following the outsized enthusiasm at the start of the year. However, he sees this as a “speed bump”, and believes the market will pick up again following a high profile, successful merger.

Tuttle Capital Management has recently launched two De-SPAC ETFs, which track 25 of the largest companies to have debuted via SPAC in the last year. One ETF is long on these companies, the other is short.

To hear Matthew discuss the new De-SPAC products in more detail, plus to find out what’s been happening in the wider ETF space this week, watch the full episode below.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

