Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates
  • disruptive innovation
  • saas

Will Take-Two's stock be levelled up by Zynga deal?

19 Jan 2022, 14:40GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation
  • saas

Take-Two’s stock [TTWO] has dived more than 13% since the beginning of the year. Beating up the stock was the $12.7b acquisition of mobile game publisher Zynga [ZNGA] - a price tag that investors seem to think is just too high.

 

However, the deal could make strategic sense for Take-Two. The publisher of the Grand Theft Auto series currently makes a fraction of its sales through mobile gaming. Through the purchase of Zynga it will add the app-tastic likes of Farmville and Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells to its catalog, while picking up the intellectual knowhow to l become a heavy weight in the  mobile games market.

And while investors don’t seem too sure right now, several Wall Street analysts are backing the deal.

 

TTWO Chart by TradingView

 

 

Why Zynga deal matters for Take-Two’s stock

 

Take-Two’s stock has been hit by a combo of the sheer cost to buy Zynga deal and the wider tech selloff. Yet, investors seem to have started to digest the news of the deal, with the stock having recouped some of the losses since mid January.

The cash and shares deal valued Zynga at $9.86 a share - a $0.64 premium to its closing price on 7 January, according to a statement from Take-Two. Combined, the two companies have a revenue of over $6bn in the past 12 months.

$6billion

Take-Two and Zynga's combined revenue over 12 months

 

The deal should help Take-Two incumbent gaming heavyweights such as Activision Blizzard and EA, all of which have been making acquisitions to compete in the booming mobile games market.

Take-Two chief executive Strausss Zelnick will be at the combined companies helm, with Zynga’s executive term, headed by Frank Gibeau, leading its mobile efforts.

“We are thrilled to announce our transformative transaction with Zynga, which significantly diversifies our business and establishes our leadership position in mobile, the fastest growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two.

Ultimately, however, this could translate into something of a bargain. Longer-term powering up on its mobile gaming capacity should bolster the quality of the Take-Two’s and its revenues.

Take-Two said that it expects the transaction to create $100m in annual cost synergies, and over $500m in annual net bookings over time. By fiscal year 2023 Take-Two thinks that 50% of its Net Bookings will be through mobile, up from an estimated 12% in fiscal year 2022.

And If you thought the Zynga deal was expensive, that’s nothing compared to the $70bn Microsoft is spending to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard, in a deal announced Tuesday.

 

Where next for Take-Two’s stock

 

Wedbush analyst Michael Pacher is backing the acquisition of Zynga, suggesting that it will significantly boost Take-Two’s mobile offering. The analyst chalks up Take-Two’s stock dropping as a result of the difference in the deal price and Zynga’s price on the market, as reported by Barron’s.

“I think they know that, and think Zynga guys are excited about the opportunity to gain access to various Take-Two franchises,” Pachter said. “Take-Two goes from 10% mobile to over 50%, making them a more steady grower than they were before with an unclear release schedule for their large games. I think it’s a great fit.”

“I think they know that, and think Zynga guys are excited about the opportunity to gain access to various Take-Two franchises. Take-Two goes from 10% mobile to over 50%, making them a more steady grower than they were before with an unclear release schedule for their large games. I think it’s a great fit” - Wedbush analyst Michael Pacher

 

Redmond James’ Andrew Marok wrote that ‘mobile remains the largest and fastest-growing platform in gaming’ in a note to investors, and the deal signaled Take-Two’s ambitions in this area.

BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson upped his rating on TakeTwo from Outperform to Market Perform, sticking with his price target of $180. In a note, the analyst suggested that the acquisition should help ‘smooth’ the publisher's earnings, while helping leverage some of the ‘most iconic video game properties’ for mobile.

KeyBlanc’s Tyler Parker also sees the deal as a strategically sound move that will enable TakeTwo to use its strong IP on mobile. The analyst moved his rating from Sector Weight to Overweight, with a $185 price target.

Going the other way was WellsFargo’s Brian Fitzgerald who lowered his price target from $235 to $190, citing the recent tech selloff and the market’s initially tepid response to the deal. Still, Fitzgeral’s target would see a decent 23% upside on Tuesday’s close.

Among the analysts tracking TakeTwo on Yahoo Finance, the stock has an average $206.09 price target - hitting this would see a 33% upside on Wednesday’s close. The next important date for interested investors is 7 February when Take-Two will report third quarter results for fiscal year 2022.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Will Take-Two's stock be levelled up by Zynga deal?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Will Take-Two's stock be levelled up by Zynga deal?

The publisher of Grand Theft Auto is eyeing up the mobile market.

19 Jan 2022
  • Updates
  • genome-editing

Why is Illumina share price ‘slam dunking’ expectations?
  • Updates
  • lithium

Can Albemarle’s share price reignite to recent highs?
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Will tighter supply chain control drive the Tesla share price?

ISSUE 11 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Will Take-Two's stock be levelled up by Zynga deal?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Will Take-Two's stock be levelled up by Zynga deal?

The publisher of Grand Theft Auto is eyeing up the mobile market.

19 Jan 2022
Why is Illumina share price ‘slam dunking’ expectations?
  • Updates
  • genome-editing

Why is Illumina share price ‘slam dunking’ expectations?

Illumnia’s share price is surprising analysts in January.

19 Jan 2022
Can Albemarle’s share price reignite to recent highs?
  • Updates
  • lithium

Can Albemarle’s share price reignite to recent highs?

Will 2022 herald fresh gains for the lithium miner following December’s share price slide and broker downgrade?

19 Jan 2022
Will tighter supply chain control drive the Tesla share price?
  • Updates
  • electric-vehicles

Will tighter supply chain control drive the Tesla share price?

Tesla is looking for alternative solutions for graphite supplies used to build lithium-ion batteries by developing new partnerships.

19 Jan 2022

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar