Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • IPO Watch
  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles

Will Blacklane IPO next year?

30 Mar 2021, 17:50GMT

View more

  • disruptive innovation
  • electric vehicles

In 2019, Blacklane’s CEO Jens Wohltorf let slip that an IPO could take place as soon as 2022. 

“This would be a natural evolution of our business model and our traction to IPO in the next years to come. That’s pretty realistic,” Wohltorf told Reuters at the time. 

Then, of course, the pandemic hit and crushed demand for black car chauffeur services in London, Dubai, LA, NY and Singapore and the rest of the world. In Blacklane's case, its bread and butter business of airport transfers slowed to a halt as airlines were grounded, with revenues dropping a massive 99%. The timing was particularly painful as Blacklane was on the verge of becoming profitable pre-pandemic. 

“In April, revenues slumped to 1%, and since then we have started to reinvent ourselves, roll up our sleeves and fight our way out,” Wohltorf told Reuters in October last year.

"revenues slumped to 1%, and since then we have started to reinvent ourselves" - Jens Wohltorf, Blacklane CEO

 

Why should investors care?

While companies like Uber [UBER] have been able to successfully diversify into food delivery, Blacklane’s premium status meant that this wasn’t an option. In October, the company launched flat-rate intercity travel in an order to rebuild its lost revenue. Per Reuters, Blacklane said that revenue was back at between 30% and 50% of pre-pandemic levels in October.

Earlier this month, the company said its chauffeur-hailing service now covered 22 cities, including New York, Los Angeles and London, and operates in 11 countries. The service charges by distance to avoid excess fares caused by traffic jams.

Blacklane also recently secured €22m in funding to expand its sustainable travel options, along with its existing business. Investors in Blacklane’s latest round of funding come from Daimler [DAI], btov Partners and the UAE’s ALFAHIM Group. So far, the company has raised $100m in total. There is no word yet on the valuation placed on Blacklane following the latest round of funding — a key number for any would-be investor should Blackline IPO.

The funding comes after Blacklane picked up a majority stake in Havn, a London-based EV car service created by Jaguar, in February. According to a press release, this will “accelerate the electrification of its global fleet”, with the first step being chauffeur-hailing services in Amsterdam, London and Milan provided by electric vehicles (EV).

“The global travel and mobility industries have suffered, with several players struggling between drastic cuts, hibernation or ceasing operations. Blacklane has taken the opportunity to cater to travelers’ emerging needs. Thanks to this financing, we will continue to fast-track our innovation, with zero layoffs,” Wohltorfin said in a statement.

"Thanks to this financing, we will continue to fast-track our innovation, with zero layoffs" - Jens Wohltorf, Blacklane CEO

 

Will Blacklane IPO?

If and when Blacklane IPOs will depend on the return of business travel. With white-collar executives having done business from home via Zoom or Google Meet calls, a return to the same level of pre-pandemic business travel could be a way off, even as vaccines are rolled out.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told CNBC in October that it could be 10 years before business travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. While the Wall Street Journal reported that Delta Air Lines boss Ed Bastian told investors in January that a customer survey forecast that circa 70% of pre-pandemic corporate travel will resume by 2023.

So, will Blacklane IPO in 2022? In short, a Blacklane IPO might still be a way off. However, diversification, quality investors and the ability to raise capital bode well for the company. It could certainly be one for investors to keep tabs on.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Could Scatec’s share price power up on capacity expansion?

Despite clean energy ETFs experiencing a dip throughout February and early March, Scatec’s share price shows long-term potential.

30 Mar 2021

Columnist

Mind the expectation gap

Columnist

The most unpopular long position in the world!

Industry Spotlight

Can Xiaomi’s share price succeed where Huawei’s faltered?

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Updates

Could Scatec’s share price power up on capacity expansion?

Despite clean energy ETFs experiencing a dip throughout February and early March, Scatec’s share price shows long-term potential.

30 Mar 2021

Has SpaceX’s Starlink IPO moved closer after satellite launches?
IPO Watch

Has SpaceX’s Starlink IPO moved closer after satellite launches?

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk previously said Starlink needs to increase its financial stability before it launches an IPO. The launch of a record number of satellites this month could be a step in the right direction.

30 Mar 2021

When Is Flora Growth Going Public?
IPO Watch

When Is Flora Growth Going Public?

Here’s everything investors need to know about Flora Growth’s upcoming IPO.

30 Mar 2021

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar