Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • News
  • disruptive innovation

Why is Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater betting big on China?

By

16 Jan 2023, 16:30

Equity hedge funds endured their worst annual performance since 2018 in 2022, according to data from Hedge Fund Research. But Bridgewater Associatesmulti-asset, all-weather approach in China helped it to become last years top foreign hedge fund.

- Bridgewaters main China fund has an annual return of 15.6% between October 2018 and October 2022

- Founder Ray Dalio says the longer term picture in China is still bright”

- Most emerging market ETFs have high exposure to Chinese equities

Ray Dalios Bridgewater doubled its assets under management to 20bn Chinese renminbi (￥), Reuters reported last week. Around ￥2.7bn of this was thanks to a new product that launched in December.

"Bridgewater goes to show that building a scaled business in China is very much possible," Peter Alexander, managing director of fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors, told the news agency.

"The commentary surrounding China as being too competitive or that foreign firms face certain barriers to growth are simply untrue."

Bridgewaters main China fund, launched back in October 2018 and which targets wealthy clients, delivered an annual return of 15.6% through October 2022. A smaller fund, launched in December 2021, returned 8.4% in its first 12 months. For comparison, the SSE Composite Index tumbled 15.1% last year, while the CSI 300 Index logged a loss of 21.6%.

Bridgewaters bets tumble in value in Q3

The latest 13F filing from November reveals that Bridgewaters big bets on China declined in value in the third quarter (Q3).

The firm dumped internet giant Baidu [BIDU], reducing its position by 19%, with the value dropping by 36% from Q2. It also cut its position in ecommerce solutions provider Baozun [BZUN] by 3%, with the value plunging 45% sequentially.

While the firm increased its position in social network Weibo [WB] by 5%, the value of its stake tumbled by 22%. Similarly, its stake in cancer treatment biotech Beigene [BGNE] lost 15% in value, despite the size of the position rising by 2%.

The stake in private education company New Oriental Education and Technology [EDU] was cut by 6%, but the value rose by 11%.

The 13F filing for Q4 wont be released until next month. The big question for other investors is whether itll show an increase in bullish bets on Chinese companies.

Chinas reopening weighs on US and European stocks

The answer to whether Bridgewater has continued to invest in China in Q4 is: yes, probably. Speaking at the Greenwich Economic Forum on Bloomberg TV in October, Bridgewaters founder Ray Dalio said the longer term picture in China is still bright, because I know the people and I know the culture, and I think its good”.

Looking beyond Dalios own conviction, the current macro environment is challenging for developed markets, potentially creating investment opportunities in Chinese equities.

Bridgewaters co-chief investment officer, Greg Jensen, told Bloomberg TV last month that Chinas Covid lockdowns had been a blessing” for other global economies – they were such a disinflationary force into global inflation”.

China opening and the effect thats going to have on commodity prices, in competing for raw materials in the world, while the US and Europe are entering recession, will probably make the central banking dilemma worse,” said Jensen, who is expecting a recession double the normal length.

Funds in focus: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

With Chinas reopening presenting risks to developed markets, emerging markets could potentially be a hedge against a recession. BlackRock strategists wrote in their weekly commentary published 9 January that China replacing the US as the driver of global growth underpins our preference for emerging market equities, including Chinese equities, over [developed market] peers”.

BlackRocks iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF [EEM] is heavily weighted in favour of Chinese equities, with five out of the funds top 10 holdings in Chinese companies as of 13 January (with the others being from Taiwan, South Korean, India and Brazil). The fund is down 15.6% in the last year, but has gained 9% since the start of 2023.

China also accounts for approximately a third of the total exposure of the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets UCITS ETF [VFEM.L] portfolio. The fund is down 6.1% in the past year, but is up 5.7% since the start of 2023 .

The Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF [SCHE] offers a similar level of exposure to Chinese companies as well. The fund is down 13.1% in the last year, but is up 8.7% since the start of 2023.

EEM chart by TradingView

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Latest articles

Can Amazon’s share price deliver after news of warehouse closures?
  • News
  • Disruptive innovation

Can Amazon’s share price deliver after news of warehouse closures?

After a disastrous 2022, Amazon is cutting jobs and closing warehouses, resulting in an encouraging uptick in its share price.

16 Jan 2023
Abrdn’s share price continues to rally into 2023
  • News
  • Disruptive innovation

Abrdn’s share price continues to rally into 2023

Market optimism boosts the asset manager’s stock following its return from exile.

16 Jan 2023
Could Microsoft’s ChatGPT integration threaten Google’s core business?
  • News
  • Disruptive innovation
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Robotics

Could Microsoft’s ChatGPT integration threaten Google’s core business?

Microsoft is mulling a $10bn investment in OpenAI’s viral chatbot, with plans to integrate it into its Bing search engine.

13 Jan 2023
TSMC share price rallies following 78% earnings gain
  • News
  • Semiconductors

TSMC share price rallies following 78% earnings gain

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s shares gained over 6% on 12 January following an earnings beat.

13 Jan 2023